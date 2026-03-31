From December 2026, journeys on public transport will cost more. (archive picture) sda

Tickets and travelcards will be more expensive in Switzerland from December. By an average of 3.9 percent.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From December 2026, prices for national public transport tickets and travelcards in Switzerland will rise by an average of 3.9 percent.

The General and Half-Fare travelcards will be particularly affected, while offers for children, young people and families will hardly increase in price.

The Alliance Swisspass justifies the increase with higher costs and political decisions. Show more

From December 2026, travel on public transport will cost more. The Alliance Swisspass Strategy Council has decided to increase fares by an average of 3.9%. Nationally valid tickets and travelcards will be affected.

However, not all prices will be increased to the same extent, as the Alliance Swisspass announced on Tuesday. Offers for children, young people and families will not increase at all or only slightly.

The price of the GA travelcard will rise slightly more than that of one-way tickets. The Half-Fare travelcard will increase in price by five francs. The bonus for Half-Fare Plus credit packages will remain unchanged. However, there will be adjustments to tickets for bicycles and dogs.

The details of the prices that will apply from the timetable change in December 2026 will be announced in the course of the spring. Regional transport associations determine their own fare adjustments.

Costs and politics drive up public transport prices

The Alliance Swisspass justifies the fare adjustment with rising costs, but also with political decisions. With regard to the latter, it cites the fact that Parliament has abolished the reimbursement of mineral oil tax from 2027 with the relief package.

There are also cutbacks in the financing of regional passenger transport. The credit line for regional passenger transport is therefore well below the industry's stated requirements for the two years 2027 and 2028.

"Price increases are a sensitive issue for customers," Strategy Council President Marco Lüthi was quoted as saying in the press release. The industry has therefore examined the move very carefully. However, higher prices are necessary in order to secure the service, quality and investments in the long term.

The public transport industry is investing in modern vehicles, infrastructure and service, according to the press release. People who travel on public transport benefit from more frequent services and new offers.

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