Locals published a photo of the accused. Instagram

A Swiss tourist has been arrested in Bali for allegedly denigrating the Hindu festival of Nyepi in an Instagram story. He faces up to five years in prison for incitement to hatred.

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A Swiss tourist has been arrested on the Indonesian vacation island of Bali for denigrating a religious festival. According to the police, the man is accused of disparaging the Nyepi New Year festival on Instagram.

He faces up to five years in prison for incitement to hatred, the spokesperson for the Bali police said, without giving the suspect's age.

The Nyepi festival was celebrated last Thursday. On this day, residents and tourists of the Hindu-majority island must stay at home for 24 hours. Work, travel, entertainment and even electricity consumption are discouraged.

"A day of silence when you can't go outside is pretty peaceful outside, fuck Nyepi and fuck your rules too," the accused wrote in an Instagram story in English. He was reported to the police and arrested on Saturday.

The island of Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors every year.