In its advertising, Sanitas promised a small revolution for people with pre-existing conditions. Now an official decision confirms that potential customers were misled by the big promise.

The Fairness Commission has now classified this advertising as misleading because restrictions were concealed and those affected were rejected despite the promise.

This was triggered by the case of a man with Crohn's disease whose application was rejected by Sanitas without an offer. Show more

In 2024/2025, the insurance company Sanitas went all out in its advertising. In a campaign, the health insurer promised to include people in its supplementary insurance plans who would otherwise have little chance of receiving additional benefits.

The advertising was almost full-bodied: "We are the only insurer in Switzerland to offer full cover for people with pre-existing conditions in supplementary insurance. Because you are more than just a diagnosis."

The major "innovation" met with a broad response: numerous media picked up on the new offer. The "Handelszeitung", for example, ran the headline: "Sanitas revolutionizes supplementary insurance". Sanitas even received the "Swiss Insurance Innovation Award" for the introduction of the individual premium supplement.

Sanitas rejected supplementary insurance

Now it turns out that the advertising was misleading - or, as it is called in legal jargon, "unfair". This is the result of a decision by the Fairness Commission. This is an independent institution that acts as a kind of ombudsman and self-regulatory body for the advertising industry.

The decision was already made in November, but was only published at the end of January. In it, the Commission states: Anyone who talks about "full cover for people with pre-existing conditions" without pointing out restrictions or reservations is creating false expectations. Average consumers could assume that every person with pre-existing conditions receives supplementary insurance - or at least a specific offer.

The deception was uncovered by a man with the chronic bowel disease Crohn's disease. He had been delighted with the Sanitas advertisement, as he told the "Beobachter" last year - and was disappointed shortly afterwards. Sanitas rejected his application with a standard sentence: "Unfortunately, we can't always make an offer depending on the pre-existing condition."

In the "Beobachter", the man spoke of a "clearly misleading" practice: "There was no acceptance, but a complete rejection. The practice thus directly contradicts the advertising claim. Sanitas' advertising is therefore unfair." This assessment has now been officially confirmed.

