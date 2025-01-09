Are lesbian activists allowed to use a cliché created by their opponents? For the football association and the lesbian organization, the answer is clear. (symbolic image). Keystone

Anna Rosenwasser and Tamara Funiciello joke that they will be "watching lesbians play football" at the European Football Championship. An old cliché that the football association and lesbian organization don't want to go along with.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anna Rosenwasser and Tamara Funiciello - both National Councillors, feminists and queer activists - use the cliché that football players are often lesbians.

At a panel discussion, they both announced that they want to watch lesbians play at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland next summer.

Anna Rosenwasser and Tamara Funiciello can justifiably be described as Switzerland's best-known feminists and queer activists. They are also both National Councillors, and as such they look back on past parliamentary sessions in the panel discussion "Feminist Session Review".

The review in October caused a stir: the moderator wanted to know whether Rosenwasser and Funiciello had also bought tickets for the upcoming European Women's Football Championships in Switzerland.

A topic that visibly amuses the two women's rights activists. Anna Rosenwasser giggles as she reveals that she is not interested in football - "I'm actually only interested in lesbians who play sport." At least part of the audience not visible in the video laughs along.

Her party and parliamentary colleague Tamara Funiciello also uses the cliché that football players are lesbians. "I escalated a bit and bought 35 tickets," she says before bursting out laughing. "I'm going to do nothing but watch lesbians play football for a month."

Ancient, originally homophobic cliché

The image of the lesbian playing football is as old as women's football and continues to make headlines - for example, when FC Wettswil-Bonstetten in the canton of Zurich disbanded its women's team with a justification that is still causing a stir more than 30 years later: "The club is being exploited to live out 'abnormal dispositions' (lesbian)."

Referring to the sexual orientation of female athletes already has something discriminatory about it. In the case of FC Wettswil-Bonstetten, homophobia was undoubtedly behind the measure. In fact, homosexuality is more visible in women's football than in the men's game.

Individual athletes also use their fame to stand up for the rights of lesbian people, such as the captain of the American world champion women's team, Megan Rapinoe. Blick" picked up on the panel discussion between Rosenwasser and Funiciello. The newspaper writes that the comments are said to have upset some in football circles, but without quoting any players by name.

Football association and lesbian organization remain cool

The Swiss Football Association does not even want to respond to the statements. Communications Director Adrian Arnold sent a standard statement with the following content: "Tolerance is one of the SFA's non-negotiable basic values. Accordingly, this is not an issue for us at all. We respect every player and treat them regardless of their sexual, political or religious orientation."

The slogans are also not an issue for the lesbian organization Switzerland LOS - whose managing director from 2017 to 2020 was Anna Rosenwasser. The current co-director of LOS, Alessandra Widmer, asks back: "Is it bad to be a lesbian?" There have been attempts to discredit women's football for a long time. "But it's an accusation that isn't one."

It's interesting, Widmer continues, that the topic is now coming up again. The subtle accusation behind it: It is the media that are making the statements a topic of discussion, according to which the Women's European Championship shows lesbians playing football for a month.