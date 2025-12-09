In the middle of the budget debate, a decision in the National Council is causing outrage: while millions were allocated for flocks of sheep and wine advertising, there is no money for more protection against violence against women.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 2026 federal budget, funds were approved for flock protection and wine advertising, while an additional million for protection against gender-based violence was rejected.

National Councillor Tamara Funiciello sharply criticizes the decision and describes it as a sign of political priorities at the expense of women's safety.

The decision has not gone unnoticed. A rally in Bern against the decision has already been announced. Show more

The budget debate in the winter session is in full swing in the Federal Parliament. The budget amounts to CHF 90 billion - and is now being distributed. But one decision is making women in parliament and the population angry.

National Councillor Tamara Funiciello (SP) said at the request of blue News: "I am incredibly disappointed with this parliament. We are talking about a budget of over CHF 90 billion - there would be enough money to finance measures against violence against women." Nevertheless, 3.6 million francs for the protection of flocks of sheep and 10 million francs for wine sales promotion were approved, while an additional million francs for organizations to combat gender-based violence were rejected.

"Women have been made infinitely angry"

Funiciello asks indignantly: "In what world are sheep prioritized over women?" She continues: "Women in this country have been made infinitely angry. The 27th femicide was recorded this year, and yet out of 90 billion, a single million is denied."

For the National Councillor, this decision is almost incomprehensible. It is incomprehensible how security issues are being dealt with. The budget is not even subject to a referendum, yet we have to do without funds to combat violence.

Funiciello no longer remains silent

Funiciello is now hoping for the second chamber of parliament: "The Council of States now has the opportunity to reverse the decision. We are also currently launching an open letter."

Resistance is also stirring outside parliament: a rally has been announced for Tuesday evening in Bern. The Feminist Strike Collective Bern is calling for a protest against the decision. Funiciello explains: "I will be taking part in the rally. The message is: there are people in the Federal Palace who are committed to security. But to achieve our goals, we also need pressure from outside. My mission in life is to protect women. And nothing will stop me."

The National Councillor announces that she will take consistent action: "I've had enough. I've already made public who voted against the extra million for women's safety."