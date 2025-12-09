In the middle of the budget debate, a decision in the National Council is causing outrage: while millions were allocated for flocks of sheep and wine advertising, there is no money for more protection against violence against women.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In the 2026 federal budget, funds were approved for flock protection and wine advertising, while an additional million for protection against gender-based violence was rejected.
- National Councillor Tamara Funiciello sharply criticizes the decision and describes it as a sign of political priorities at the expense of women's safety.
- The decision has not gone unnoticed. A rally in Bern against the decision has already been announced.
The budget debate in the winter session is in full swing in the Federal Parliament. The budget amounts to CHF 90 billion - and is now being distributed. But one decision is making women in parliament and the population angry.
National Councillor Tamara Funiciello (SP) said at the request of blue News: "I am incredibly disappointed with this parliament. We are talking about a budget of over CHF 90 billion - there would be enough money to finance measures against violence against women." Nevertheless, 3.6 million francs for the protection of flocks of sheep and 10 million francs for wine sales promotion were approved, while an additional million francs for organizations to combat gender-based violence were rejected.
"Women have been made infinitely angry"
Funiciello asks indignantly: "In what world are sheep prioritized over women?" She continues: "Women in this country have been made infinitely angry. The 27th femicide was recorded this year, and yet out of 90 billion, a single million is denied."
For the National Councillor, this decision is almost incomprehensible. It is incomprehensible how security issues are being dealt with. The budget is not even subject to a referendum, yet we have to do without funds to combat violence.
Funiciello no longer remains silent
Funiciello is now hoping for the second chamber of parliament: "The Council of States now has the opportunity to reverse the decision. We are also currently launching an open letter."
Resistance is also stirring outside parliament: a rally has been announced for Tuesday evening in Bern. The Feminist Strike Collective Bern is calling for a protest against the decision. Funiciello explains: "I will be taking part in the rally. The message is: there are people in the Federal Palace who are committed to security. But to achieve our goals, we also need pressure from outside. My mission in life is to protect women. And nothing will stop me."
The National Councillor announces that she will take consistent action: "I've had enough. I've already made public who voted against the extra million for women's safety."
Who voted for, who against?
- Yes: Aellen Cyril, Amoos Emmanuel, Andrey Gerhard, Arslan Sibel, Badertscher Christine, Badran Jacqueline, Bally Maya, Balmer Bettina, Barandun Nicole, Baumann Kilian, Bendahan Samuel, Berli Rudi, Bertschy Kathrin, Brenzikofer Florence, Brizzi Simona, Bulliard-Marbach Christine, Candan Hasan, Chappuis Isabelle, Chollet Clarence, Christ Katja, Clivaz Christophe, Cottier Damien, Crottaz Brigitte, Dandrès Christian, de Montmollin Simone, de Quattro Jacqueline, De Ventura Linda, Docourt Martine, Farinelli Alex, Fehlmann Rielle Laurence, Flach Beat, Fonio Giorgio, Fridez Pierre-Alain, Friedl Claudia, Funiciello Tamara, Gaillard Benoît, Giacometti Anna, Gianini Simone, Glättli Balthasar, Gobet Nadine, Gredig Corina, Grossen Jürg, Gugger Niklaus-Samuel, Gysi Barbara, Gysin Greta, Hässig Patrick, Jaccoud Jessica, Jauslin Matthias Samuel, Jost Marc, Kälin Irène, Klopfenstein Broggini Delphine, Mahaim Raphaël, Maitre Vincent, Marti Min Li, Marti Samira, Masshardt Nadine, Michaud Gigon Sophie, Molina Fabian, Nussbaumer Eric, Piller Carrard Valérie, Porchet Léonore, Prelicz-Huber Katharina, Pult Jon, Revaz Estelle, Riniker Maja, Rosenwasser Anna, Roth David, Roth Pasquier Marie-France, Rumy Farah, Ryser Franziska, Sauter Regine, Schaffner Barbara, Schläfli Nina, Schlatter Marionna, Schmezer Ueli, Schneider Meret, Seiler Graf Priska, Stämpfli Fabienne, Storni Bruno, Suter Gabriela, Töngi Michael, Trede Aline, Tschopp Jean, Vincenz-Stauffacher Susanne, von Falkenstein Patricia, Weber Céline, Weichelt Manuela, Wermuth Cédric, Wettstein Felix, Widmer Céline, Wyss Sarah, Zryd Andrea, Zybach Ursula
- No: Addor Jean-Luc, Aeschi Thomas, Amaudruz Céline, Bläsi Thomas, Blunschy Dominik, Bregy Philipp Matthias, Büchel Roland Rino, Buffat Michaël, Burgherr Thomas, Bürgi Roman, Bürgin Yvonne, Calame Didier, Candinas Martin, de Courten Thomas, Dobler Marcel, Durrer-Knobel Regina, Egger Mike, Fehr Düsel Nina, Fischer Benjamin, Freymond Sylvain, Gafner Andreas, Gartmann Walter, Giezendanner Benjamin, Glarner Andreas, Glur Christian, Golay Roger, Götte Michael, Graber Michael, Grüter Franz, Guggisberg Lars, Gutjahr Diana, Haab Martin, Heimgartner Stefanie, Hess Erich, Hess Lorenz, Huber Alois, Hübscher Martin, Hug Roman, Hurter Thomas, Kamerzin Sidney, Kaufmann Pius, Knutti Thomas, Kolly Nicolas, Lohr Christian, Marchesi Piero, Martullo-Blocher Magdalena, Matter Thomas, Meier Andreas, Michel Simon, Nantermod Philippe, Nause Reto, Nicolet Jacques, Paganini Nicolò, Page Pierre-André, Pahud Yvan, Pamini Paolo, Pfister Gerhard, Portmann Hans-Peter, Quadri Lorenzo, Rechsteiner Thomas, Reimann Lukas, Riem Katja, Riner Christoph, Ritter Markus, Roduit Benjamin, Ruch Daniel, Rüegger Monika, Rüegsegger Hans Jörg, Rutz Gregor, Schilliger Peter, Schläpfer Therese, Schmid Pascal, Schneeberger Daniela, Schneider-Schneiter Elisabeth, Schnyder Markus, Silberschmidt Andri, Sollberger Sandra, Sormanni Daniel, Stadler Simon, Steinemann Barbara, Stettler Thomas, Strupler Manuel, Thalmann-Bieri Vroni, Theiler Heinz, Tuena Mauro, Umbricht Pieren Nadja, Vontobel Erich, Walliser Bruno, Walti Beat, Wandfluh Ernst, Wasserfallen Christian, Wismer-Felder Priska, Wyssmann Rémy, Zuberbühler David
- Included: Feller Olivier, Vietze Kris, Wehrli Laurent
- Not present: Alijaj Islam, Bäumle Martin, Bühler Manfred, Dettling Marcel, Imark Christian, Kutter Philipp, Müller Leo, Müller-Altermatt Stefan
- Excused: Meyer Mattea, Tuosto Brenda