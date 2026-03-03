The federal government spends too much - almost everyone agrees on this, with the exception of the left. The National Council decided today to discuss a huge savings package over the next few days.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The federal budget is to be relieved over the next three years by dispensing with tasks and cutting subsidies. This was decided by the National Council. On Tuesday, it rejected several motions from the left to dispense with the austerity package.

With 128 votes in favor, 62 against and one abstention, the large chamber voted in favor of the federal budget relief package 27 - EP 27 for short - and then rejected nine rejection motions from the left-wing and green parties. The Council is now expected to deal with the details of the bill until Wednesday evening.

SVP: Saving is a "fiscal necessity"

The tone on the conservative side was unmistakable. Lars Guggisberg (SVP/BE), speaking on behalf of the SVP parliamentary group, spoke of fiscal necessity - and dug deep into the rhetoric of budgetary constraint: "This relief package is not a wishful thinking concert. It is quite simply a fiscal necessity."

He was particularly clear with regard to the cantons, which he accused of years of generosity on the part of the federal government. Now that times were becoming more difficult, they did not want to lend a hand. Instead, individual cantons were using their surpluses to afford "abstruse ideas such as free public transport, a 38-hour week for cantonal employees and the assumption of costs for inpatient healthcare services".

Funiciello not convinced by the "Tamara principle"

The SP and Greens, on the other hand, expressed fundamental criticism. Cédric Wermuth (SP/AG) said that instead of cutting back, it would be better to eliminate tax giveaways to companies. Tamara Funiciello (SP/BE) tried to give the National Council a lesson in political theory: "When Margaret Thatcher coined the Tina principle in the 1980s - 'there is no alternative' - it was more than just a political slogan."

Welfare state services were no longer discussed as social priorities, but treated as mere cost factors. Democracy also suffers as a result: "When political decisions are presented as inevitable, the impression is created that elections, debates and compromises are ultimately ineffective."

Her counter-proposal: the Tamara principle - "there are many and real alternatives". Anyone who reduces education, climate policy or social infrastructure to austerity logic creates a de facto lack of alternatives for the future. "It is not courageous to claim that there are no alternatives, it is courageous to seriously examine the full range of political options - even where it is uncomfortable." However, the arguments were unsuccessful: the motions not to enter the austerity debate were all rejected.