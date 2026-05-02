Two judges at the Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne are alleged to have had a love affair. Keystone (Symbolbild)

A love affair between two members of the Federal Supreme Court is causing a stir. What is the case about? And what are the consequences? The answers to the most important questions.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, two members of the Federal Supreme Court are in a romantic relationship.

The Federal Supreme Court has announced that the relationship has already ended.

It is questionable whether the judges were in a long-term relationship. This is not permitted by law.

Politicians are alarmed. So far, however, the options for judges at the Federal Supreme Court have been limited. Show more

Have two members of the Federal Supreme Court formed a long-term cohabitation and thus violated the law? At least that is what an investigation by "Weltwoche" suggests.

The allegations are causing a stir not only in Lausanne, but also in Bern. This is because the sanction options for judges at the Federal Supreme Court are practically non-existent. What you need to know about the case:

What are the allegations?

On Thursday, "Weltwoche" reported on a love affair between two members of the Federal Supreme Court. Citing several anonymous sources, former SVP National Councillor Christoph Mörgeli wrote that the couple would arrive at the court at the same time in the morning and always leave at the same time, would also take their vacations at the same time and walk through Lausanne holding hands.

"Pictorial evidence" would also indicate that the two "often live under the same roof at Donzallaz's place of residence in Lower Valais, spend the night there and even spend family holidays such as Easter together." They therefore not only had a romantic relationship, but also a cohabitation.

The couple had also tried to conceal the relationship and the court authorities had not been informed.

Why is the relationship problematic?

Amorous relationships between judges at the Federal Supreme Court are not only morally sensitive, but may also be legally problematic. This is because the law states: "The Federal Supreme Court may not have judges at the same time: Spouses, registered partners and persons living in a permanent cohabitation."

In this case, it is questionable whether the relationship is really - as Mörgeli implies - a "long-term cohabitation".

Can judgments now be contested?

Christoph Mörgeli even speaks of a "state affair" because the judgments can now be contested due to the relationship based on their cohabitation.

St. Gallen law professor Benjamin Schindler takes a different view. Speaking on the SRF Tagesschau, he said that the incorrect composition of the court is, in principle, a ground for appeal. However, in the present case he saw "no danger that the judgments were somehow distorted" because both judges had not worked on the same judgments at the same time.

For his colleague Lorenz Langer, professor of law at the University of Zurich, however, this is irrelevant. Although the Federal Supreme Court decides in divisions, it also makes "important decisions" in other constellations as a full court, in the Administrative Commission, in the Presidium.

What does the Federal Supreme Court say?

The Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne has now acknowledged an at least temporary love affair between two of its members.

The court told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that it had carried out "initial investigations" and questioned the members concerned. They stated that they had "had a relationship for a certain period of time until recently". In addition, the two had "never dealt with the same case".

With regard to their simultaneous work on the Administrative Board, it is stated that the couple only began the relationship after the end of their mandate and ended it again before the article was published.

What are the consequences?

The Federal Council and Parliament have limited scope to intervene - even in the event of violations of the law. This is because federal judges can only be sanctioned at the end of their six-year term of office. Parliament only has the option of not re-electing them.

However, this is set to change in the future. The parliamentary initiative of the Control Committee calls for the introduction of disciplinary supervision of judges at federal courts. The justification states that "repeated misconduct by individual judges has been identified" in recent years. The incidents could therefore not be "satisfactorily resolved." The only disciplinary measure available to federal courts of first instance is removal from office by the Federal Assembly. However, the Federal Supreme Court also lacks this option.

The proposal has a good chance: the Legal Affairs Committee of the Council of States has already given its approval, now the sister committee of the National Council must decide.

How will politicians react?

In Parliament, the Judiciary Committee is responsible for the election of judges. The Mörgeli investigation is therefore causing some fierce criticism in the Federal Parliament.

Andrea Caroni, FDP member of the Council of States and Vice President of the Commission, speaks of serious accusations in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper and calls for the case to be investigated: "There is a suspicion that there has been a breach of official duty."

SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi also calls for consequences. "If judges violate the law and then conceal their misconduct, they must resign". His party colleague Pascal Schmid agrees. He told the Tagesschau: "I am convinced that a correction is needed here. There need to be ways of taking action against judges who have gone wrong".

Nicole Barandun, a member of the National Council from the center, speaks of an "unfortunate case", but does not see a violation of the law. "Based on the few known facts, I don't think the behavior violates the provisions of the Federal Supreme Court Act," she told 20 Minuten.