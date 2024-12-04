The online retailer Galaxus has annoyed customers with a hefty demand for additional payment. (symbolic image) Picture: KEYSTONE

After a discount promotion, the online retailer Galaxus is demanding more than 200 francs in additional payments. Customers feel they are being taken for a ride and suspect a scam.

First the bargain, then the shock: online retailer Digitec/Galaxus is apparently demanding high additional payments from its customers after a discount campaign, reports "20 Minuten". Specifically, it concerns Oakley ski goggles, which were briefly available at a promotional price of 58.10 francs. This corresponds to a discount of 78 percent, which seemed plausible to the customer, as Galaxus regularly advertises with high discounts.

Two days after the glasses were delivered by post, Galaxus sent him an e-mail demanding an additional payment of 208.10 francs, reports one of the customers concerned. Otherwise, he would have to return the glasses. However, he had already worn the glasses and thrown away the packaging, making it impossible to return them.

Online retailer cites system failure

Other people affected also report on the Trustpilot review portal about the demands for additional payment. "Is this a new scam from Galaxus, making goods attractive with promotions and then simply demanding payment in arrears?" Others have "lost confidence in Digitec/Galaxus. When is a product on sale and when is there a price error?

The online retailer itself speaks of a technical glitch in pricing and refers to its general terms and conditions. In the event of incorrect pricing, the contract can be terminated.

Consumer protection backs customers

A Galaxus spokesperson said that price reductions of almost 80 percent are not usual for the online retailer, even during Black Friday week. He commented on the fact that around 150 products are currently being offered with an 80 percent discount: "Our range now comprises around eight million products. A few hundred items are therefore not representative of our pricing strategy."

Consumer protection considers Digitec/Galaxus' arguments to be a pretext. "The customer can insist on the low price if it has been shown as such. The justification of an invoicing error is invalid, especially as it was not an obvious error," says Managing Director Sara Stalder, quoted by "20 Minuten". Customers should contact consumer protection or the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) if Galaxus should be in conflict.