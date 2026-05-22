A major overnight fire has massively destroyed a building on a foundation site in Gampelen BE - the fire department battled the flames with aerial ladders and long water pipes.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Gampelen in the Bernese Seeland, a building on the grounds of a foundation caught fire late on Thursday evening.

Several fire departments fought the blaze from the ground and using aerial appliances.

The building was extensively damaged. There was initially no information on casualties or the cause of the fire. Show more

In Gampelen in the Bernese Seeland, a building on the grounds of a foundation caught fire late on Thursday evening. According to BRK News, the alarm was raised at around 10 pm on Thursday evening. The site is home to a home and reintegration center for adults and a farm.

Several fire departments responded with a large contingent. Due to the heavy smoke development and the spread of the fire, the firefighters fought the blaze from the ground as well as from above. The Ins fire department used an aerial ladder for this purpose.

The Jolimont fire department and the Biel professional fire department were also deployed. According to BRK News, the Biel fire department also brought a large mobile fan and another aerial rescue device.

The water supply posed additional challenges for the emergency services. They used several motorized fire engines and laid longer water transport lines to bring sufficient extinguishing water to the site of the fire.

Gampelen BE: Major fire destroys building on foundation site A building on a foundation site in Gampelen BE caught fire late on Thursday evening. Image: BRK News A building on a foundation site in Gampelen BE caught fire late on Thursday evening. Image: BRK News Several fire departments deployed to the Bernese Seeland with a large contingent. Image: BRK News Due to the heavy smoke development, the emergency services also fought the fire using aerial rescues. Image: BRK News Gampelen BE: Major fire destroys building on foundation site A building on a foundation site in Gampelen BE caught fire late on Thursday evening. Image: BRK News A building on a foundation site in Gampelen BE caught fire late on Thursday evening. Image: BRK News Several fire departments deployed to the Bernese Seeland with a large contingent. Image: BRK News Due to the heavy smoke development, the emergency services also fought the fire using aerial rescues. Image: BRK News

The fire caused massive damage to the building. Parts of the roof structure collapsed and in places only a charred frame remained standing.

In addition to the fire department, the rescue service and the Bern cantonal police were also deployed. There was initially no information about injuries or the cause of the fire. An investigation has been launched.