  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Staff threatened and beaten Italian gang robs Swiss petrol stations - 6 perpetrators arrested

SDA

12.10.2025 - 11:19

The Tamoil petrol station in Balerna TI was also the victim of a robbery.
The Tamoil petrol station in Balerna TI was also the victim of a robbery.
Ti-Press

Following a series of armed robberies in the border region of Ticino, the Italian police have arrested six suspected gang members. The suspects are said to have targeted petrol stations.

Keystone-SDA

12.10.2025, 11:19

12.10.2025, 12:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Six suspected members of a gang responsible for armed robberies in the Swiss border region have been arrested in Italy.
  • The perpetrators used false license plates and operated in small groups, robbing petrol stations in particular and threatening or injuring staff.
  • After the robberies, they returned to Italy, where they divided up the loot of several tens of thousands of francs.
Show more

Police in Piacenza, Italy, have arrested six suspected members of a gang specializing in robberies. The suspects are said to have committed their crimes in the part of Ticino close to the border.

The arrested men came from North Africa and South America, reported the Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos on Sunday. They had each driven from northern Italy to Switzerland with false license plates to avoid being identified.

On the Swiss side, the suspects split up into small groups to commit the robberies. Most of the crimes concerned petrol stations in the area around Balerna (TI). The suspected robbers threatened the cashiers with handguns and in some cases beat their victims.

Switzerland obtained international arrest warrants

The suspects then drove back to Italy, reinstalled the original license plates and divided up the loot, it was reported. The sum seized amounted to several tens of thousands of francs.

According to reports, the Swiss authorities had obtained international arrest warrants for the suspects before the arrests in Italy.

More from the department

"It was all about naked violence"18 police officers injured at unauthorized Palestine demonstration in Bern

Is the cold snap coming?. Weak polar vortex could bring icy winter to Switzerland

Is the cold snap coming?Weak polar vortex could bring icy winter to Switzerland

Annual salary on his departure. This is how much Amherd's ex-VBS Secretary General receives after resignation

Annual salary on his departureThis is how much Amherd's ex-VBS Secretary General receives after resignation

More from the department

Vehicle overturns. Man (30) seriously injured after horror accident on airport highway

Vehicle overturnsMan (30) seriously injured after horror accident on airport highway

Arrest in Gontenschwil AG. Resident sees thief on surveillance footage at night

Arrest in Gontenschwil AGResident sees thief on surveillance footage at night

Survey puts SRG under pressure. Halving initiative well received by the people so far

Survey puts SRG under pressureHalving initiative well received by the people so far