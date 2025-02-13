Authorities uncover smuggling of millions in gold into Switzerland The authorities in Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Liechtenstein have succeeded in uncovering a multi-million euro gold smuggling operation from Italy to Switzerland. Image: Keystone (Symbolbild) Gold confiscated by customs Image: BAZG Confiscated cash: The smugglers made millions from gold sold in Switzerland. Image: BAZG The gold was bought up in Italy and then smuggled into Switzerland. Image: BAZG Authorities uncover smuggling of millions in gold into Switzerland The authorities in Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Liechtenstein have succeeded in uncovering a multi-million euro gold smuggling operation from Italy to Switzerland. Image: Keystone (Symbolbild) Gold confiscated by customs Image: BAZG Confiscated cash: The smugglers made millions from gold sold in Switzerland. Image: BAZG The gold was bought up in Italy and then smuggled into Switzerland. Image: BAZG

Gold smuggling worth millions uncovered: A 65-year-old Italian man is accused of illegally bringing seven tons of gold into Switzerland and selling it.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In cooperation with German, Italian and Liechtenstein authorities, customs have succeeded in uncovering a longstanding gold smuggling operation involving millions of euros into Switzerland.

A 65-year-old Italian was allegedly at the head of the smuggling ring. He was charged with tax fraud and tax evasion, among other things.

From 2016 to 2021, the gold was smuggled into Switzerland by couriers in specially created hiding places in vehicles, for example in the dashboard or seat backs.

Around seven tons of gold are said to have entered Switzerland in this way, in the form of plates, bars, jewelry and coins. Show more

Authorities have uncovered a multi-million gold smuggling operation from Italy to Switzerland and broken up a smuggling ring. A 65-year-old Italian, who is said to have been at the head of the ring, has been charged with tax fraud and tax evasion, among other things.

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) succeeded in dismantling the smuggling organization together with the German, Italian and Liechtenstein law enforcement authorities, the FOCBS wrote in a press release on Thursday. According to the statement, the gold was bought up in Italy.

Transported in hiding places

From 2016 to 2021, the gold was smuggled into Switzerland by couriers in specially created hiding places in vehicles. For example, the gold was hidden in the tank, dashboard or seat backs of vehicles. Around seven tons of gold are said to have entered Switzerland in this way, in the form of plates, bars, jewelry and coins.

The gold was sold to companies based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein with links to the smuggling organization. Fictitious documents for the accounts of these companies were intended to conceal the illegal origin of the gold, according to the FOCA. The proceeds went back to Italy for further gold purchases.

The authorities were able to prove systematic smuggling thanks to the fact that the purchasing companies did not follow standard and recognized practices. For example, large quantities of gold were handled and the gold was transported in private rather than company vehicles. And it was always paid for in cash.

The FOCA brought charges against a 65-year-old Italian man before the cantonal criminal court in Ticino. The man, who lives in Italy, is said to have been at the head of the smuggling ring. He is accused of qualified tax fraud, qualified evasion of value added tax and violations of the Customs and Precious Metals Control Act.

25 million francs evaded

Duties totaling around 25 million francs were evaded. According to the FOCA, the Italian regulations for precious metals trading and tax regulations were circumvented. And when the gold was imported into Switzerland, it should have been declared to customs and the import duty paid.

The FOCA stated that the man was presumed innocent. Together with the indictment, it requested a minimum three-year prison sentence and a fine of CHF 500,000. In addition, the Italian should not be allowed to enter Switzerland again for at least ten years.