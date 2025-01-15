A player tries his luck at the lottery. (archive picture) sda

A group of players tried to manipulate Loterie Romande's Joker game by playing all possible number combinations. Loterie Romande temporarily blocked the game.

A group of players in French-speaking Switzerland tried to manipulate Loterie Romande's Joker game by playing all possible number combinations. These unusual bets alerted Loterie Romande, which then blocked the game and launched an investigation.

The Joker game is a final-digit lottery in which a six-digit number combination is played. "All digits of a Joker number can be formed from the number range 0 to 9. Three such Joker numbers are printed on each Swiss Lotto ticket, from which the player can choose one or more," according to the Swisslos website.

The players apparently tried to play all possible combinations in order to win the jackpot.

A kiosk vendor told "24 heures" that the players came with envelopes full of banknotes and claimed they had the means to play all the combinations. "They were young people who were very self-confident and looked like mathematicians," the man is quoted as saying.

The stakes reached up to 80,000 francs in just two days. Normally, according to the sellers, a maximum of 20 to 30 francs would be played daily.

Game interrupted

In view of the unusual stakes, Loterie Romande pulled the ripcord and suspended the game over the weekend. Jean-Luc Moner-Banet, Loterie Romande's CEO, explained that the company was obliged to inform the relevant authorities as soon as highly unusual stakes were detected in a game. An investigation has now been launched.

However, the draw on Wednesday is to take place as planned. The jackpot currently stands at 2.6 million francs.

