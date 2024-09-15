The garage and its contents were completely destroyed by the fire. Keystone

A garage in Rapperswil-Jona SG caught fire on Sunday morning following an accidental attempt to pour petrol into a canister. A 37-year-old man had to be taken to hospital.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A garage in Rapperswil-Jona SG burnt out completely after petrol was spilled and ignited while being transferred from a motorcycle into a canister.

The 37-year-old owner suffered undetermined injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Despite rapid control of the fire by 50 firefighters, there was considerable damage to property, including the front of the house and a car. Show more

A garage in Rapperswil-Jona SG completely burnt out on Sunday morning when petrol was poured from a motorcycle into a canister. The 37-year-old owner sustained undetermined injuries in the accident and had to be taken to hospital.

According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the man wanted to empty the full tank of his motorcycle into a canister. In the process, petrol apparently spilled and ignited on a hot part of the motorcycle. The fire spread immediately to the floor and throughout the garage.

The garage and its contents burned down. The façade of the house and a car parked next to it were also damaged. The 50 or so firefighters who responded were quickly able to bring the fire under control. However, there was a "high level of material damage" of an undetermined amount.

SDA