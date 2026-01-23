A planned bike route is facing opposition in Zurich’s 6th district. A gas station operator fears the new traffic routing could cut his revenue in half. The city does not see this as a threat to his business.

Here's what it's all about A new bike route in Zurich is causing trouble for a gas station operator.

He fears that the new traffic routing will lead to a drop in sales of about 50 percent.

The city dismisses concerns about its future and remains committed to the project. Summary created with

The planned bike route through Zurich’s 6th district is causing problems for a gas station operator. Muhedin Skalonjic, founder of the Scall gas station chain, fears that the new traffic routing on Sonneggstrasse could severely disrupt his business, as reported in "NZZ" reports.

The city of Zurich is planning a 130-kilometer bicycle network and is removing parking spaces in many areas to make way for it. A one-way traffic system is set to be implemented on Sonneggstrasse, which would make it more difficult to access the gas station. Skalonjic expects a decline in sales of about 50 percent.

“Without access from both sides and without parking spaces, the street will be dead,” the operator is quoted as saying by the *NZZ*. He added that the gas station also serves as a gathering place in the neighborhood. Together with more than two dozen business owners and residents, he has filed an objection to the project.

The Zurich City Council does not see the operation as being at risk. While the city confirmed to the newspaper that access to the facility is deteriorating and that, depending on the route, travel time could increase by up to three minutes, it also argued that many drivers would be willing to take a slight detour in exchange for attractive fuel prices.

This isn't the first incident in Zurich

The dispute over the bike route is the latest in a series of conflicts between businesses in the canton of Zurich and municipal transportation or construction projects. For example, a baker demanded 170,000 francs in damages from the City of Zurich, claiming that a prolonged construction project had severely disrupted his business.

A bakery in Winterthur also came under pressure due to new parking regulations: Employees had to regularly move their vehicles to avoid fines.

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