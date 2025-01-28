Alex Bindig has to close the restaurant. Image: Instagram

Restaurant Trübli, one of Winterthur's gourmet addresses, will close its doors in the old town in March 2026. Tenant and head chef Alex Bindig sees the closure as an opportunity for a fresh start.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Restaurant Trübli will close its doors in Winterthur's Old Town in March 2026 due to unresolved investment issues.

Tenant Alex Bindig and his team are already actively looking for a new restaurant in Winterthur.

Since 2019, Trübli has developed into one of the best gourmet addresses in the city and most recently received 16 Gault Millau points. Show more

Restaurant Trübli in Winterthur's old town, known for its excellent cuisine and regular awards, will close its doors in March 2026. This was announced by tenant and head chef Alex Bindig via Instagram.

The closure is the result of difficult negotiations with the landlord. Despite saying goodbye to the current location, Bindig remains optimistic and sees this as an opportunity for a fresh start.

Bindig and his team want to continue the concept and atmosphere of the "Trübli" at a new location in Winterthur.

"We are actively looking for an alternative and already have some ideas," says Alex Bindig in the "Landbote". What is certain is that the new restaurant will also remain in Winterthur. "We feel at home here."

The rental contract has not yet been terminated

The reason for the closure is necessary investments that need to be made in the restaurant but cannot be implemented. Neither the owners nor Bindig wish to express any criticism publicly; both sides emphasize the respectful relationship.

Although the rental agreement has not yet been terminated, the prospects for continuing at the current location are not given, Bindig continues.

Since Alex Bindig took over in 2019, Trübli has become one of the best gourmet addresses in Winterthur.

With 16 points in Gault Millau, it holds the highest award in the city. The renowned Michelin Guide also recommends the restaurant.

For Bindig, one thing is clear despite the closure: "Despite this challenge, I look to the future with hope."

