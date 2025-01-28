Restaurant Trübli in Winterthur's old town, known for its excellent cuisine and regular awards, will close its doors in March 2026. This was announced by tenant and head chef Alex Bindig via Instagram.
The closure is the result of difficult negotiations with the landlord. Despite saying goodbye to the current location, Bindig remains optimistic and sees this as an opportunity for a fresh start.
Bindig and his team want to continue the concept and atmosphere of the "Trübli" at a new location in Winterthur.
"We are actively looking for an alternative and already have some ideas," says Alex Bindig in the "Landbote". What is certain is that the new restaurant will also remain in Winterthur. "We feel at home here."
The rental contract has not yet been terminated
The reason for the closure is necessary investments that need to be made in the restaurant but cannot be implemented. Neither the owners nor Bindig wish to express any criticism publicly; both sides emphasize the respectful relationship.
Although the rental agreement has not yet been terminated, the prospects for continuing at the current location are not given, Bindig continues.