Felix Altorfer from ENSI talks about the scope of the review of the applications submitted. Experts are consulted on a case-by-case basis. Eight professors from home and abroad advise the authority independently. The situation in Würenlingen is well known due to the interim storage facility. The packaging plant for burnt fuel elements is to be built there.
10.19 a.m.
It takes years for the electorate to decide
It will be several years before politicians and voters can decide, says Braun. He is convinced that a safe storage facility can be built. The company will remain in close contact with parliament throughout the entire process.
10.17 a.m.
On the planned storage capacities
10.14 a.m.
"We define the cornerstones of the project with the general license applications"
There is a precise picture of the subsurface, says Braun: "I'm a geologist: I've never seen anything like it," he says of the technical reports. Nagra proves that the 900-metre-deep repository will be "many times below" the strict limit values. "We define the cornerstones of the project with the general license applications."
10.11 a.m.
Braun calls for "broad, fact-based debate"
Matthias Braun, CEO of Nagra, speaks of a "major step" being taken with the application. "The problem of radioactive waste" is about to be solved. The application provides the basis for a "broad, fact-based debate". Now it is the turn of the experts before society votes.
10.08 a.m.
The procedure
According to Mayer, the first general permit defines the location and main features of the project. The canton of Zurich, as well as the cantons of Schaffhausen and Aargau, were involved. A second permit for the location is issued by the Uvek, and a third permit concerns the operation.
10.05 a.m.
Two sites to choose from
According to Mayer, safety and environmental protection are the top priorities in the process, which has been ongoing since 2008. The official describes the stages that have been taken in the process. Two municipalities were on the shortlist.
10.03 a.m.
"Today is the day"
Roman Mayer from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy has the floor. A combined storage facility for low- and high-level radioactive waste has been sought in Stadel ZH. "Today is the day": after more than 16 years, the general license applications have been submitted. This is a "milestone", says Mayer.
10 a.m.
Start of the media conference
Marianne Zünd from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy welcomes the audience.