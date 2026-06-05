The central Mont Blanc bridge in Geneva: The demonstration on June 14 against the G7 summit in Évian, France, will not take place near it. (archive picture) Keystone

For weeks, activists have been arguing with the Geneva government about a demonstration route during the G7 summit. An agreement has now been reached.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Geneva authorities and activists have reached a compromise in the dispute over the route of the demonstration against the G7 summit in Évian (F). The demonstration on June 14 in Geneva will not take place near the Mont Blanc bridge.

The demonstration collective and Geneva State Councillor Carole-Anne Kast (SP) agreed on Thursday evening to adapt the route with a diversion from the Quai facilities to the Rue des Alpes, Françoise Nyffeler from the No-G7 coalition told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

The magistrate had responded to the demands of the organizers and had accepted changes to the route on the right bank of the Rhone presented by the State Council last week.

As crossing the Mont Blanc bridge is prohibited, the demonstrators feared that a march past in the immediate vicinity of the bridge could lead to confrontations with the security forces.