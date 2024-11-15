Geneva's Director of Public Works Antonio Hodgers is disappointed about the delay in the introduction of noise speed cameras and sees a political background to this. The Federal Council, on the other hand, wants to examine the feasibility further before a legal basis is created.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The introduction of noise speed cameras in Switzerland is causing tensions between Geneva's Director of Construction Antonio Hodgers and the Federal Council.

Hodgers, a member of the Green Party, expressed his disappointment at the delay in an interview.

He criticized the fact that a small group of road users were causing excessive noise pollution for many people. Show more

The delay in the introduction of noise speed cameras has caused disappointment for Geneva's Director of Public Works Antonio Hodgers (Greens). In an interview, he complained that a small group of road users were causing excessive noise, which was a nuisance to many people.

The cooperation with the Federal Office for the Environment had been promising and the traffic lights had been green, Hodgers told CH Media. The fact that the Federal Council is now putting the brakes on must be politically motivated. Hodgers also spoke of an "attack on federalism", as the cantons were being denied the necessary funds.

Some motorcycles and cars produce noise like a jet. Noise measurements by the police can help in the meantime - but are not a permanent solution for affected residents. (theme picture) Image: Keystone

Hodgers pointed out that other countries such as France are already using noise speed cameras. "We will certainly intervene with the federal government and seek talks with Environment Minister Rösti," he continued. The debate is not yet over, he said, as "the pressure is too great". The federal government is currently evaluating the first use of a noise monitor in German-speaking Switzerland - Röschenz BL - as reported by "CH Media".

Federal Council wants to further clarify feasibility

In mid-October, the Federal Council announced that the pilot project in Geneva had been successful and that the tested noise cameras had been able to successfully identify loud vehicles.

However, the creation of the legal basis was "associated with challenges". These included, above all, different legal noise limits depending on the age of the vehicles, the vehicle category and the lack of a noise display in the vehicle. The latter would be necessary in order to be able to recognize when a limit value is exceeded.

The Federal Council therefore wants to further clarify the feasibility of introducing noise speed cameras. Only then will it issue a possible mandate to create a legal basis.

