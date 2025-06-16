Pupils who currently attend elementary school in Geneva but live in France are still allowed to complete their education in the canton. After that, they will have to go to school in France. Marijan Murat/dpa/dpa-tmn

From 2026, children of cross-border commuters will no longer be taught in Geneva schools. This decision is causing resentment in France and among Swiss people who have moved abroad.

No time? blue News summarizes for you From 2026, Geneva will no longer accept children of cross-border commuters in its schools in order to save 27 million francs.

Many families live abroad due to high costs, leading to criticism from France.

Geneva is demanding that children go to school where they live. Show more

From 2026, the canton of Geneva will no longer accept children of cross-border commuters in its schools. This decision currently affects 1195 pupils who live in neighboring countries and attend Geneva schools, as reported by Radio RTS.

Of these pupils, 738 are in elementary school and 85% of them hold a Swiss passport. Many of these families have moved to neighboring countries due to the housing shortage or the high cost of living.

The Geneva State Council decided to change this regulation back in 2018. The transitional regime that has been in place since then is now coming to an end. Pupils currently attending elementary school in Geneva are still allowed to complete it. The canton hopes to save CHF 27 million through this measure.

Mayor of Annemasse voices criticism

The mayor of the French border town of Annemasse, Christian Dupessey, criticized the decision. He emphasized that Geneva was not creating enough living space for the people who work in the city.

As a result, many were moving to France, where they were now being trained at French expense in order to work in Geneva later on. This disturbs the regional balance.

Anne Hiltpold, Geneva's Director of Education, reacted calmly to the accusations. She explained that you can't have everything. It is not possible to live in France to benefit from the lower cost of living and at the same time receive all the services you want in Geneva. In her opinion, children should go to school where they live.