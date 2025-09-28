Cantonal votes in the tickerGeneva does not want immunity for police officers +++ Canton of Zurich says no toCO2 neutrality by 2040
Sven Ziegler
28.9.2025
In addition to the federal proposals on the e-ID and the imputed rental value, the Swiss will also be voting in the cantons and municipalities on Sunday. The topics range from new school models to tax issues.
Geneva says no to police officer immunity and spending brake
Voters in Geneva say no to immunity for police officers. According to the provisional result, voters rejected a corresponding initiative by the SVP with 67.2 percent. The SVP had launched this initiative in order to reduce the number of criminal proceedings against police officers.
Government spending is not limited in the event of a budget deficit. According to initial results, the electorate rejected a spending brake on Sunday with more than 53% of the vote.
According to provisional results, the Green Party's Nicolas Walder is in the lead in the election to replace the resigning Geneva State Councillor Antonio Hodgers (Greens). He is followed by Lionel Dugerdil (SVP) and Xavier Magnin (center).
The candidate of the Mouvement Citoyens Genevois (MCG), Maikl Gerzner, was in fourth place and Rémy Pagani of the Union Populaire in fifth place.
As none of the ten candidates reached the absolute majority of currently 50,867 votes, a second round of voting is expected to take place on October 19.
12.26 p.m.
Canton of Zurich does not want earlier Co2 neutrality
The canton of Zurich is not to become climate-neutral until 2050 - and not as early as 2040, according to a decision by voters. Although not all municipalities have been counted yet, the result is clear.
So far, the Zurich Energy Act does not specify a year. Two years ago, voters merely instructed politicians to reduce greenhouse gases in order to curb global warming.
However, a majority of the cantonal council decided to add a year to the law after all - 2040. The cities of Zurich and Winterthur have also set themselves this target.
12.10 p.m.
Projection points to rejection of the climate law in the canton of Zurich
Almost 60 percent "no" votes indicate that the climate law will have a hard time. The forecast comes from "tamedia".
12
The first projections for the cantonal votes
What will the cantons decide? The first projections are due to appear at any moment.
The votes at federal level are politically explosive, and the cantons are also facing major issues. In Zurich, it's all about the new energy law with the goal of net zero by 2040 - a bill that environmentalists are celebrating and the economy is criticizing as too radical.
In the canton of Solothurn, citizens are voting on a daycare law. It provides for more childcare vouchers and a higher cantonal share of the costs. Opponents warn of rising costs.
In Vaud, foreigners will be able to vote after just five years of residence - a bill that is attracting national attention.
Zurich debates leaf blowers and parking fees
The canton of Schwyz is discussing higher starting salaries for teachers, while in Appenzell Ausserrhoden a popular initiative aims to prevent masks or vaccinations being ordered in schools without parental consent.
Basel-Stadt and Geneva also have key decisions to make - from an EU initiative to a by-election to the cantonal government.
At municipal level, Zurich in particular is making headlines: The leaf blower initiative wants to ban petrol appliances altogether and only allow electrical appliances for three months. In addition, the people of Zurich are voting on a new parking card ordinance that would stagger fees according to vehicle weight. Several major projects such as the expansion of the Oerlikon sports center are also on the agenda.