1.27 pm

Voters in Geneva say no to immunity for police officers. According to the provisional result, voters rejected a corresponding initiative by the SVP with 67.2 percent. The SVP had launched this initiative in order to reduce the number of criminal proceedings against police officers.

Government spending is not limited in the event of a budget deficit. According to initial results, the electorate rejected a spending brake on Sunday with more than 53% of the vote.

According to provisional results, the Green Party's Nicolas Walder is in the lead in the election to replace the resigning Geneva State Councillor Antonio Hodgers (Greens). He is followed by Lionel Dugerdil (SVP) and Xavier Magnin (center).

The candidate of the Mouvement Citoyens Genevois (MCG), Maikl Gerzner, was in fourth place and Rémy Pagani of the Union Populaire in fifth place.

As none of the ten candidates reached the absolute majority of currently 50,867 votes, a second round of voting is expected to take place on October 19.