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Law for swimming pools Geneva indirectly bans the wearing of burkinis

SDA

19.3.2026 - 21:16

A Muslim schoolgirl sits in a full-body swimsuit (burkini) at the edge of a swimming pool. (archive picture)
A Muslim schoolgirl sits in a full-body swimsuit (burkini) at the edge of a swimming pool. (archive picture)
Bild: Rolf Haid/dpa

Geneva enacts a new law for swimming pools and public baths to ban the wearing of burkinis. Only one- or two-piece swimsuits of a specified length are permitted in swimming pools.

Keystone-SDA

19.03.2026, 21:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There is a new law for swimming pools and public baths in Geneva.
  • Only one- or two-piece swimsuits with a maximum length that reaches above the knees and leaves the arms free are permitted in swimming pools.
  • This excludes burkinis.
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Geneva enacts a law for swimming pools and public baths to ban the wearing of burkinis. However, the new law, which was passed by the right-wing majority in the Grand Council on Thursday evening, does not explicitly mention this clothing.

Clear guidelines for swimsuits

The new law stipulates that only one- or two-piece swimsuits are permitted in swimming pools, the maximum length of which must reach above the knees and leave the arms free. This de facto rules out burkinis, as envisaged in a draft law put forward by the SVP, which was intended to criminalize this type of clothing.