The Geneva police are taking a series of speeding e-scooters out of circulation. It has now come to light that they themselves also owned illegally fast electric scooters. KEYSTONE

The Geneva police bought and used electric scooters that did not comply with the regulations. An accident brought the abuse to light. She has since had the illegal scooters destroyed.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Geneva cantonal police purchased 15 e-scooters that did not comply with the regulations. They were driving too fast.

The non-compliant scooters were discovered after a police officer crashed one of them.

After inspecting all the other e-scooters, the Geneva police had almost all of the illegal two-wheelers scrapped. Show more

The Geneva cantonal police wanted to move with the times and procured 15 e-scooters. Civilian officers could use them for business trips.

This worked well until an inspector fell and injured himself, as reported by the "Tribune de Genève".

This led to an investigation into his vehicle, which revealed that it was in breach of the regulations as it could be accelerated to more than the permitted 20 km/h.

The supervisory authority of the Geneva police then had all 15 e-scooters that they had procured up to that point inspected. And lo and behold, they were all going too fast. The "Tribune de Genève " and probably the police of Switzerland's second-largest city are not revealing just how fast. The fact is that Geneva police officers were collectively driving unlicensed vehicles.

Police buy illegal goods

The purchase of new e-scooters had already been put on hold. Now the police also had to inspect the ones they had already bought. It turned out that these did not comply with the regulations either. Most of the fleet was subsequently destroyed, writes the Geneva daily. It is not clear why some of them escaped destruction and what happened to them.

How it came about that the Geneva cantonal police procured vehicles that did not comply with regulations is the subject of a further investigation. This is still ongoing.

One thing is certain, however: The Geneva cantonal police no longer have any e-scooters in their vehicle fleet.