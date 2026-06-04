Public sector employees took to the streets in Geneva on Thursday for the third time in a row. They protested at the call of the trade union against announced cuts.

Public employees took to the streets in Geneva on Thursday for the third time in a row.

Despite the rain, more than a thousand people were present on the last day of the mobilization, according to a count by Keystone-SDA. The demonstration started on the Plaine de Plainpalais and reached the town hall, where the Grand Council was holding its session.

The mobilization will continue in view of the upcoming announcements by the State Council on austerity measures. According to Terence Wenger, co-president of the public service union, the staff meeting has decided on another day of strike action.

The unions and civil servants are particularly critical of the freeze on seniority levels for 2026, and are also targeting the catalog of austerity measures drawn up by a group of experts commissioned by the State Council. The government's announcements based on this document are expected before this summer.

The planned measures include the removal of bridging days at the end of the year and an increase in weekly working hours. In addition to the austerity policy, the strikers denounced a draft law that provides for an increase in employee contributions to the pension fund of the Canton of Geneva. This text, which was being discussed in the Grand Council at the same time, was finally referred back to the relevant committee.

The Geneva civil service has been mobilizing since November last year against the austerity measures envisaged in the 2026 draft budget.