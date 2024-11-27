The letterboxes in the entrance hall of a residential building in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva, which were badly damaged by a parcel bomb on Monday. Picture: Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

A girl was seriously injured by an exploding parcel in Geneva on Monday. The attack - like a similar incident in August - is said to have targeted employees of the Geneva-based luxury watch manufacturer Patek Philippe. The Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

Helene Laube

An explosion in Geneva on Monday left a girl seriously injured. According to the "Tribune de Genève" and "24 Heures", the detonation is linked to a similar incident in August in which a father was injured. In one case it was a parcel, in the other a tampered garbage bag.

According to the newspapers, both attacks targeted two employees of the Geneva-based luxury watch manufacturer Patek Philippe: One of them a mechanical engineer, the other a movement designer. The company, which has hit the headlines in the past due to allegations of bullying and harassment, has urged its employees to exercise extreme caution.

According to local media, a parcel bomb was allegedly placed in a letterbox in a building. When it exploded, a girl of around twelve was seriously injured.

The Office of the Attorney General has taken over the investigation into the explosion in Grange Canal on Monday.