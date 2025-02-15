The Thurgau cantonal police provide information on Saturday. sda

A young German man fell out of a window in Pfyn TG on Friday. The 22-year-old died during the night.

Sven Ziegler

At around 6.30 p.m., a man fell from a second-floor window of a property on Steckbornstrasse in Pfyn TG, according to the police.

The 22-year-old German man was seriously injured and was flown to hospital by Rega after receiving initial treatment from the emergency services.

He succumbed to his injuries there on Saturday night.

The exact circumstances are being clarified by the Thurgau cantonal police.