  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fatal incident in Pfyn TG German (22) falls out of window and dies

Sven Ziegler

15.2.2025

The Thurgau cantonal police provide information on Saturday.
The Thurgau cantonal police provide information on Saturday.
sda

A young German man fell out of a window in Pfyn TG on Friday. The 22-year-old died during the night.

15.02.2025, 12:10

At around 6.30 p.m., a man fell from a second-floor window of a property on Steckbornstrasse in Pfyn TG, according to the police.

The 22-year-old German man was seriously injured and was flown to hospital by Rega after receiving initial treatment from the emergency services.

He succumbed to his injuries there on Saturday night.

The exact circumstances are being clarified by the Thurgau cantonal police.