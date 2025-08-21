Two climbers from Germany are stuck on the Breithorn in Valais. Picture: Kantonspolizei Wallis (Archivbild)

Since Thursday, two German mountaineers have been stuck on the Breithorn in Valais at around 4000 meters. On Friday morning, the Italian mountain rescue team succeeded in rescuing the mountaineers by helicopter.

SDA

Since Thursday, two German mountaineers have been blocked just below the summit of the Breithorn (4160 m). According to media reports, their rope has snagged and they have no other rope to descend safely.

Now "Die Zeit" and other German media are reporting that the two alpinists have been rescued. The Italian mountain rescue service picked up the men with a helicopter and flew them to the Aosta Valley. There they were taken to hospital. Their condition was "generally good".

Several rescue attempts failed during the night from Thursday to Friday. Visibility was too poor and there was a risk of avalanches, writes "Stern". This made both helicopter flights and rescues on foot impossible.

On Friday morning, a rescue flight from Italy finally succeeded. The Breithorn is located in the area around Zermatt, the Aosta Valley lies below the Italian side of the Matterhorn.