A total of 45 Do it + Garden locations are affected. KEYSTONE

Migros is looking for new operators for its 45 Do it + Garden locations. In addition to three German companies - Obi, Bauhaus and Rossmann - the Dutch discounter Action has also expressed concrete interest.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is looking for new operators for its 45 Do it + Garden locations.

Four foreign companies are interested in the stores. These include Rossmann and Bauhaus.

At last week's media conference, it was stated that a buyer is still being sought. Show more

Migros' Do it + Garden chain of specialist stores for DIY and garden products is looking for a new operator. A total of 45 locations are affected, accounting for around 10 percent of the Swiss DIY market.

The application deadline for the takeover expired at the end of October. As reported by "Lebensmittelzeitung", four German companies have also shown interest. These include Obi and Bauhaus.

Migros already operates ten Obi DIY stores as a franchisee

Migros operates ten Obi DIY stores as a franchisee, which generated sales of around CHF 200 million in 2023. The takeover of further retail space from Do it + Garden would also take place via a franchise concept.

Obi is said to be interested in a dozen locations, which would be a significant expansion step in a market that Obi describes as "satisfactory" despite the decline in sales.

Bauhaus currently operates five specialist stores in Switzerland and is "continuously" examining expansion opportunities. There is concrete interest in two of the largest "Do it + Garden" stores.

The German drugstore chain Rossmann is also interested. They want to open numerous branches in Switzerland and are looking for suitable locations.

Dutch discounter wants to expand into Switzerland

The Dutch discounter Action also has expansion plans in Switzerland. This company is interested in "locations on the outskirts of cities".

Migros is not commenting on the events. At last week's media conference, it said that it was still looking for a buyer.

Individual stores have already been closed as part of the restructuring process.