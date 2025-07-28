The controversial German critic of the state Markus Krall, pictured here in a photo from 2021, is to give a speech in the Thurgau municipality of Wigoiltingen to celebrate the Swiss Confederation on August 1. imago images/Lindenthaler

The right-wing libertarian German author Markus Krall has been living in Thurgau for almost a year. He is considered a critic of the state, is a star among conspiracy ideologues - and is now due to give a speech on August 1.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wigolting municipal councillor Karl Zwick has hired the controversial German Markus Krall to give a speech at the federal celebrations on August 1.

The right-wing libertarian speaker wants to limit the state to a minimum and, according to the media, maintains contacts with the German Reichsbürger scene.

There is now resistance to Krall's planned speech. Show more

The Thurgau municipality of Wigoltingen has hired an extremely controversial speaker for August 1st. As reported by the "St. Galler Tagblattt", the controversial German author and economist Markus Krall is to appear at the national celebration.

Krall is one of the leading figures in the right-wing libertarian scene in Germany. He questions man-made climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. According to German media reports, Krall is also said to have contacts in the Reichsbürger scene.

The German moved to the canton of Thurgau last September. He was invited by Wilgolting municipal councillor Karl Zwick. Zwick wondered who could be thought-provoking and entertaining at the same time, reports the "St. Galler Tagblatt".

For the Thurgau SP, Krall is "an absolute no-go"

Krall, who says he moved to Switzerland because he doesn't like the German state, says he wants to talk about Switzerland's founding myth of freedom and the contrast with Germany. Krall rejects the tried and tested party system and calls for a minimal state. As a kind of "crash prophet", he has been predicting either the "total collapse of production" or the collapse of the financial system or the collapse of the global economy in his books for years.

For the SP Thurgau, the planned appearance of the controversial German is "an absolute no-go". Marina Bruggmann, President of the Thurgau SP, demands that a federal celebration should stand for democratic values and "not for speakers who call them into question".

Inviting someone who is critical or even hostile towards the state undermines the credibility of the federal celebration, she says in the "St. Galler Tagblatt". This sends out "completely the wrong signal".

For Markus Krall, the platform is also incomprehensible because the Thurgau cantonal parliament only recently discussed the extent to which it deals with those who reject the state. "Criticism of the state is inherent to a democracy, that is its great strength," counters Karl Zwick.

Respect for possible disruptive actions

The municipal council had expected resistance to the invitation. He is also not bothered by the fact that Krall, a critic of the state, is associated with corona deniers, Reichsbürger and climate change doubters: "There's a lot on the internet about people who speak out on difficult issues."

Even though there have been complaints from citizens to the municipality, Zwick sees no reason to reconsider the decision to choose Markus Krall as the keynote speaker. Nevertheless, he has respect for any disruptive actions.

However, he assumes that Krall's speech will be within the legal framework and therefore covered by freedom of speech. "Krall will leave out some difficult topics that are inappropriate for a federal celebration", Zwick assured after a telephone call with the speaker.