The man fell on this slope. Kapo GR

On Tuesday, a man had a serious fall on a ski slope in Arosa. He died as a result of his injuries.

Sven Ziegler

Fatal accident in the Arosa GR ski area: A 58-year-old German man was skiing down towards the middle station after 9.30 am on Tuesday.

As he approached a crossing with a pedestrian path, the skier lost control and fell unintentionally, according to the cantonal police. Third parties administered first aid to the seriously injured man and alerted the rescue services. Together, the mountain railroads' piste rescue team, three doctors and a Rega crew provided the man with medical care and resuscitated him.

He was flown to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital, where he died on Wednesday night. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.