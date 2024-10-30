  1. Residential Customers
Eszett outrages users German government uses German "ß" abolished in 1938

Lea Oetiker

30.10.2024

Screenshot X/ EDA

A post by the FDFA on the escalation in the Middle East has attracted attention on X. The reason: they use an "ß" in the message.

30.10.2024, 16:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The FDFA uses an "ẞ" in a post on X.
  • This causes outrage among users.
  • Was AI or a German colleague at the helm here?
On X, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) writes: "Switzerland condemns the dangerous escalation of violence in the Middle East, including Israel's air strikes in Iran today."

The message generates a lot of attention because the FDFA has written the German double S, the so-called Eszett "ẞ", in the post. This caused outrage among X users.

One user writes: "Einschliesslich*", another simply: "ß???". Other users begin to speculate: "Sharp S in EDA - have you moved PR to Germany now too?" Or: "ChatGPT?! #ß"

But what is really behind this - AI, a German colleague or new spelling rules at the federal government? FDFA spokesperson Michael Steiner explains to nau.ch. "A ẞ has already crept in once in the past. Even then there were reactions," he recalls. However, the "ẞ" is never intentionally included in FDFA texts, he explains.

In fact, a Swiss-German colleague had translated a French text using Deepl. The sharp S had slipped through.