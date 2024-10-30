The message generates a lot of attention because the FDFA has written the German double S, the so-called Eszett "ẞ", in the post. This caused outrage among X users.
One user writes: "Einschliesslich*", another simply: "ß???". Other users begin to speculate: "Sharp S in EDA - have you moved PR to Germany now too?" Or: "ChatGPT?! #ß"
But what is really behind this - AI, a German colleague or new spelling rules at the federal government? FDFA spokesperson Michael Steiner explains to nau.ch. "A ẞ has already crept in once in the past. Even then there were reactions," he recalls. However, the "ẞ" is never intentionally included in FDFA texts, he explains.
In fact, a Swiss-German colleague had translated a French text using Deepl. The sharp S had slipped through.