Kantonspolizei Zürich

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Meilen (ZH), a 39-year-old German man was found in the early evening with serious stab wounds and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A 40-year-old Swiss woman was arrested shortly afterwards near the scene of the crime; she is under urgent suspicion.

The circumstances are still unclear; the police are investigating together with the public prosecutor's office and forensic experts. Show more

A brutal incident shook Meilen in the canton of Zurich in the early evening: shortly after 6.15 p.m., the Zurich cantonal police operations center received several emergency calls - a man had been stabbed.

The emergency services were immediately alerted and found a 39-year-old German man on the scene with several stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition. According to the police, his injuries were serious.

Only a short time later, the Uster municipal police were successful in their investigation: a 40-year-old Swiss woman was arrested near the scene of the crime. It is strongly suspected that she committed the crime with a stabbing weapon.

The background to the incident is still unclear. The Zurich Cantonal Police are investigating together with the Public Prosecutor's Office I of the Canton of Zurich, supported by the Zurich Forensic Institute, which secured evidence at the scene of the crime.

In addition to the cantonal police, the Uster and Wetzikon municipal police, the ambulance service from Männedorf Hospital, an emergency doctor from Zurich Protection & Rescue and forensic specialists were also deployed. Investigations into the crime and the motive are in full swing.