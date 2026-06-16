The Basel Synagogue: A German man is accused of inciting hostility against Jewish residents in the city. KEYSTONE

A 62-year-old German man is accused of sending anti-Semitic hate messages from Basel and of discrediting BAG Director Anne Lévy and victim advocate Agota Lavoyer. Today, the man, who appears to be schizophrenic, must answer for his actions in court.

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Short on time? blue News has the summary A 62-year-old German man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia is standing trial today in Basel.

The defendant is accused of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories when he emailed BAG Director Anne Lévy and victim counselor Agota Lavoyer.

The charges involve personal attacks against the two women, as well as threats against the Basel synagogue, the Jewish Community of Basel (IGB), and Jews in general. Show more

A 62-year-old German man from Basel is accused of sending numerous hateful messages containing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and targeting BAG Director Anne Lévy and victim counselor Agota Lavoyer. Today, he must answer for these charges before the Basel Criminal Court.

The prosecution accuses the man of multiple counts of discrimination and incitement to hatred, defamation, verbal abuse, and misuse of a telecommunications system. According to the indictment, the man has long suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. This is relevant to the question of criminal responsibility.

According to a psychiatric evaluation, it cannot be definitively determined whether he is incapable of understanding his actions. However, his ability to control his behavior is moderately to severely impaired. The evaluation recommends inpatient treatment for an initial period of five years.

Hate and Discrimination

In its 40-page indictment, the prosecution summarizes the criminally relevant content of the emails the defendant is alleged to have sent. It lists a wide range of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including Holocaust denial, and attacks on a number of individuals, some of whom are of Jewish descent.

In doing so, he publicly incited hatred and discrimination against individuals and groups based on their race, ethnicity, and religion, discriminated against them, and degraded them in a manner that violates human dignity, the prosecution writes.

It also cites Holocaust denial (Shoah denial) and the public dissemination of ideologies aimed at the systematic denigration or defamation of these groups and individuals.

The excerpts in the indictment paint a picture of a man who believes he has uncovered an alleged Zionist conspiracy, which is why he claims to be persecuted by Jewish people and organizations and by Swiss institutions allegedly infiltrated by them.

Based on the excerpts, the defendant’s hatred is said to be directed generally against Jews, but also specifically against the Basel synagogue and the Israelite Community of Basel (IGB). The latter has joined the proceedings as a private plaintiff.

Personal attacks on Levy and Lavoyer

This hatred then appears to turn against specific individuals in connection with COVID-19 conspiracy theories, such as Anne Lévy, Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH)—who is also a private plaintiff.

Furthermore, the excerpts contain misogynistic accusations directed at Agota Lavoyer, a victim advocate and expert on sexual violence. Lavoyer is also a private plaintiff in the case.

According to the indictment, the defendant, against his better judgment, suspected and accused Lévy and Lavoyer of dishonorable conduct and alleged facts that were likely to damage their reputations. And he defamed both of them.

According to the indictment, the defendant sent the emails to various recipients. These included the Federal Central Compensation Office, the IV Basel-Stadt, the Basel-Stadt Public Prosecutor’s Office, the IGB, and Lavoyer—as well as many others, some of whom were media organizations.

Finally, the public prosecutor’s office accuses the 62-year-old of disseminating his anti-Semitic theories on two websites and of failing to delete them until at least December 2025. The defense will present its arguments during the trial. The presumption of innocence applies until a final judgment is rendered.