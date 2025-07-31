The Riffelhorn near Zermatt, photographed at an altitude of around 2500 meters. A fatal mountain accident occurred in this area on July 18, 2025. ZVG

A German mountaineer suffered a fatal fall on the Riffelhorn near Zermatt. The Valais public prosecutor's office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 55-year-old German mountaineer had a fatal accident on July 18, 2025 while descending the Riffelhorn near Zermatt.

He fell into the depths at an altitude of around 2500 meters for unknown reasons.

The Valais public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. Show more

On July 18, 2025, a mountaineer died in an accident on the Riffelhorn above Zermatt. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais on July 31.

The accident occurred at around 1 p.m. on the descent via the so-called Gagenhaupt, a north-western spur of the Riffelhorn. Two alpinists were on their way back together when one of them fell around 2,500 meters above sea level for reasons as yet unexplained.

The Valais cantonal rescue organization was dispatched with an Air Zermatt helicopter. The rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the casualty on site.

A German alpinist fell to his death while descending the Gagenhaupt. Swisstopo

The victim was a 55-year-old German national. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The authorities did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.