On July 18, 2025, a mountaineer died in an accident on the Riffelhorn above Zermatt. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais on July 31.
The accident occurred at around 1 p.m. on the descent via the so-called Gagenhaupt, a north-western spur of the Riffelhorn. Two alpinists were on their way back together when one of them fell around 2,500 meters above sea level for reasons as yet unexplained.
The Valais cantonal rescue organization was dispatched with an Air Zermatt helicopter. The rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the casualty on site.
The victim was a 55-year-old German national. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The authorities did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.