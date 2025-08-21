Two climbers from Germany are stuck on the Breithorn in Valais. Picture: Kantonspolizei Wallis (Archivbild)

Two mountaineers from Germany are stuck on the Breithorn in Valais. A new attempt to rescue them is to be made on Friday.

SDA

Two German mountaineers are stuck at an altitude of around 4000 meters in the Swiss Alps on the Breithorn in Valais.

All rescue attempts failed on Thursday and new attempts are to be made on Friday.

The only possibility is said to be the use of a helicopter. Show more

According to the mountain rescue service, two men from Germany are stuck at an altitude of around 4000 meters on the Breithorn in Valais. All attempts to come to their aid were unsuccessful on Thursday. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, the two climbers are stuck near the summit.

On Friday, another attempt will be made to rescue them. According to a spokesperson for the Italian mountain rescue service, the only option is to pick them up by helicopter and fly them out.

The Breithorn is a mountain ridge in the Valais Alps, on the border between Switzerland and Italy. The highest point is the western summit at 4160 meters.