The German newspaper "Welt" offers a guide for potential immigrants. sda

In a comprehensive article, the German newspaper "Welt" promotes Switzerland as a dream destination for German skilled workers. High wages and low social security contributions are tempting - but not everyone can benefit.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Average salary 60 percent higher than in Germany - Switzerland remains attractive for skilled workers.

Skilled workers are particularly sought after in the healthcare, construction and electrical industries.

Despite the wage advantages, the costs for food, leisure and health insurance are significantly higher. Show more

Switzerland is considered a dream destination for German emigrants, and the German newspaper "Welt" reinforces this reputation in a comprehensive article.

Author Sandra Hackenberg describes the advantages of Switzerland in over 10,000 characters - from high wages to low social security contributions. But not everyone can benefit from these advantages.

"Switzerland is the number one destination for German emigrants," writes Hackenberg. Around 21,000 Germans emigrated to the "land of the Swiss" last year alone. No wonder, given that the average gross annual salary in Switzerland is 78,000 francs - around 60 percent higher than in Germany.

In addition to the high wages, employees benefit from low social security contributions. "At the end of the month, the Swiss have more net money in their pockets than the Germans," explains Hackenberg.

Healthcare in first place

According to "Welt", Switzerland is urgently reliant on qualified immigration. "One in three companies is experiencing a shortage of staff, and one in two large companies is affected," says Hackenberg. Specialists in the healthcare sector are particularly in demand, followed by the construction industry and the electrical industry. These professions are paid top salaries.

Despite the high salaries, the advantages are put into perspective on closer inspection, the author points out. Food, leisure and everyday goods are 35 to 40 percent more expensive in Switzerland. Health insurance also has to be paid for separately, even in the event of unemployment. Switzerland, on the other hand, is "relatively unattractive" for refugees, as they only receive asylum assistance. This is well below the minimum subsistence level.

"Switzerland is a cash cow"

The article also quotes Germans who have already emigrated to Switzerland. Maik (43), who has lived in Switzerland since 2011, raves about the high quality of life: "Almost everything is better in Switzerland than in Germany." However, he is critical of the fact that the Swiss are less open and often express criticism indirectly.

Matthias Estermann, who came to Switzerland over 30 years ago as a bus driver, adds: "The most important thing is to have a good education. Then anyone who is prepared to work hard can actually make it."

Other German emigrants also report on "Switzerland as a cash cow". The working conditions in Switzerland are simply "heavenly" compared to the past.