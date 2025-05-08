Despite the rain and halved duty-free limit: crowded streets in the city center of Constance. Picture: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

German stores use creative methods to attract Swiss customers despite new customs borders. Politicians are calling for stricter measures to curb shopping tourism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since January, Swiss shopping tourists have had to pay duty on goods worth CHF 150 or more.

But the regulation shows weaknesses: German retailers such as Edeka are aggressively courting Swiss shopping tourists by showing in advertisements how the new customs border can be circumvented.

Those who shop in groups, they emphasize, can easily multiply the tax-free amount as it applies per person - even babies count.

German stores are thus leading the way in Swiss politics.

Calls for even stricter rules are growing among politicians. Show more

New customs regulations have applied to Swiss shopping tourists in Germany since the beginning of the year. The duty-free allowance has been halved to 150 francs per person per day in order to reduce shopping tourism, which costs the Swiss retail trade billions every year. However, the regulation shows weaknesses, reports "Blick": those who shop in groups can easily multiply the allowance as it applies per person - even babies count.

At the borders, customs officials report fuller cars as more people travel in order to maximize the allowances. Car pools are being formed, reports the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, in order to shop together in Germany. German retailers are cleverly exploiting this situation and advertising the increased tax-free allowance for families.

The advertising campaigns of Edeka and Marktkauf are particularly striking, using posters and banners to draw attention to shopping tourism. One example shows a convertible with a Swiss flag and a family waving cheerfully, accompanied by the slogan: "Shop together, save together."

With a full convertible and Swiss flag: this is how retailers such as Edeka encourage the Swiss to go shopping in Germany. Picture: Screenshot Blick

Cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen: Abolish duty-free limit completely

Sandra Stadler, President of the Thurgau Center Party, had foreseen this development. She criticizes the fact that price hunters simply drive across the border more often or use larger cars to take more people with them. Stadler is calling for the exemption limit to be lowered further or abolished altogether in order to curb shopping tourism.

The cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen had already called for the duty-free limit to be abolished completely. The current reduction to 150 francs was a compromise. Walter Schönholzer, Director of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Thurgau, announced that he would monitor the effects of the new regulation and make adjustments if necessary.

Stadler emphasizes that a further tightening of the regulations only makes sense if customs clearance can be carried out digitally in order to avoid bureaucracy. She warns that it would be disproportionate to impose customs duties on even the smallest purchases.

Federal measures are not enough

The discussion about shopping tourism shows that the federal government's measures are not enough to solve the problem. German retailers are cleverly exploiting the weaknesses of the regulation, while Swiss politicians are looking for solutions to protect the domestic retail trade.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

