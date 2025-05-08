New customs regulations have applied to Swiss shopping tourists in Germany since the beginning of the year. The duty-free allowance has been halved to 150 francs per person per day in order to reduce shopping tourism, which costs the Swiss retail trade billions every year. However, the regulation shows weaknesses, reports "Blick": those who shop in groups can easily multiply the allowance as it applies per person - even babies count.
At the borders, customs officials report fuller cars as more people travel in order to maximize the allowances. Car pools are being formed, reports the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, in order to shop together in Germany. German retailers are cleverly exploiting this situation and advertising the increased tax-free allowance for families.
The advertising campaigns of Edeka and Marktkauf are particularly striking, using posters and banners to draw attention to shopping tourism. One example shows a convertible with a Swiss flag and a family waving cheerfully, accompanied by the slogan: "Shop together, save together."
Cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen: Abolish duty-free limit completely
Sandra Stadler, President of the Thurgau Center Party, had foreseen this development. She criticizes the fact that price hunters simply drive across the border more often or use larger cars to take more people with them. Stadler is calling for the exemption limit to be lowered further or abolished altogether in order to curb shopping tourism.
The cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen had already called for the duty-free limit to be abolished completely. The current reduction to 150 francs was a compromise. Walter Schönholzer, Director of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Thurgau, announced that he would monitor the effects of the new regulation and make adjustments if necessary.
Stadler emphasizes that a further tightening of the regulations only makes sense if customs clearance can be carried out digitally in order to avoid bureaucracy. She warns that it would be disproportionate to impose customs duties on even the smallest purchases.
Federal measures are not enough
The discussion about shopping tourism shows that the federal government's measures are not enough to solve the problem. German retailers are cleverly exploiting the weaknesses of the regulation, while Swiss politicians are looking for solutions to protect the domestic retail trade.
