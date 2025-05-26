Three cars were involved in the accident in Splügen. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Sunday afternoon, there was a traffic accident on the highway in Splügen GR involving three cars. Six people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Dominik Müller

A 61-year-old German man was driving north on the A13 highway from Medels GR after 2.20 pm. A 58-year-old Swiss man, followed by a 32-year-old Italian, was driving towards him in the southbound lane, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

Shortly before the Splügen junction, at Erla, the German's car collided head-on with the Swiss driver's car in the southbound lane. The German's car skidded across both lanes and collided with the Italian's car, again in the southbound lane. All three drivers and the passengers were injured.

The German and the Italian, both with moderate injuries, were each flown by helicopter to hospital in Lugano. The Swiss driver and the passengers on the front right were transported by two ambulances to Thusis hospital with minor injuries.

The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to this traffic accident.