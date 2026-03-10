The accused kept the Aargau cantonal police on their toes with several accidents in summer 2021. Symbolbild: Keystone

A German driver must go to prison for a series of accidents in Aargau. The Federal Supreme Court dismissed her appeal against the ruling of the Aargau High Court.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A female driver was involved in several accidents in the summer of 2021 in the canton of Aargau.

The woman had previously been convicted of drink-driving.

The Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed a prison sentence of nine months. Show more

A German driver caused several accidents in Aargau - and simply drove on in each case. The Federal Court has now confirmed a prison sentence of nine months, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

According to the report, the woman lost control of her car several times within a short space of time in summer 2021. In Frick AG, she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a truck. Shortly afterwards, she damaged another vehicle at a traffic circle - without stopping. A little later, she ended up in a field with her car in Kaisten AG. A farmer pulled her out of the field, but even then she simply drove on.

According to AZ, the woman had previously been convicted of drink-driving - in one case with over three per mille alcohol in her blood. In 2017, she received a conditional prison sentence of twelve months.

Federal court rejects appeal

In 2023, the Laufenburg district court sentenced her to ten months in prison and a CHF 2,000 fine for several traffic offenses. The Aargau High Court later reduced the sentence to nine months and waived the expulsion from the country - but did not suspend the sentence on probation.

The accused demanded a lighter sentence from the Federal Court. However, the Lausanne judges dismissed the appeal. Accordingly, the High Court was entitled to assume that a fine would "hardly impress" due to the previous conviction and the new recidivism. A custodial sentence therefore appeared to be "more appropriate from a preventive point of view", according to the Federal Supreme Court.