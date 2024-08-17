Swiss hospitals are very popular with Germans. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

More and more Germans are seeking treatment in Swiss hospitals. But the reverse is hardly ever the case.

In recent years, several hospitals have disappeared in the German border region between Lake Constance and Basel. Since 2017, three of the seven hospitals in the region have already had to close, and two more are on the verge of closing. In addition, two existing clinics are being replaced by new buildings, further restricting the supply situation.

As medical care in the region is becoming increasingly scarce, many German patients are opting for treatment in Switzerland, especially if they have the appropriate insurance. This mainly affects cross-border commuters and their family members, who can often easily obtain insurance in Switzerland.

In the hospitals in Fricktal, such as in Rheinfelden and Laufenburg, the proportion of German patients in 2023 was around 12%, as reported by theSüdkuriernewspaper. German citizens also make up a considerable proportion of patients in Schaffhausen and Leuggern.

Hardly any Swiss patients in German hospitals

Expectant mothers from Germany in particular make use of Swiss healthcare services - the proportion of German women who gave birth at Leuggern Hospital last year was 40 percent.

The demand from German patients for treatment in Switzerland is steadily increasing, mainly due to the better accessibility of care. In return, Swiss health insurance companies hope that Swiss patients will increasingly be treated in Germany in order to save costs. However, this trend has not yet taken hold and the number of Swiss patients in German clinics, for example in Bad Säckingen, is extremely low, according to the Südkurier.

Healthcare in Switzerland remains stable despite the onslaught and there are sufficient hospital places, as Sibylle Augsburger Hess from the Fricktal Health Center confirms.