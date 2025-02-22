2.34 pm

Two hundred people gathered in Einsiedeln SZ on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate "against the right" and the German politician Alice Weidel. Weidel is running for the German chancellorship for the AfD and also lives in Einsiedeln.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is classified in part as right-wing extremist by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution. "Weidel out" was the message on posters.