Protests in Einsiedeln SZ"Get lost": demonstrators clash here +++ "Parade was lined with brown felt"
Dominik Müller
22.2.2025
One day before the German federal elections, an authorized rally against right-wing extremists is taking place in Alice Weidel's home town of Einsiedeln. At the same time, an unauthorized counter-demonstration has been announced.
22.02.2025, 13:46
22.02.2025, 14:45
Dominik Müller
On Saturday, an anti-right-wing rally will take place in Einsiedeln - the home of AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel - from 2 pm.
A counter demonstration has not been approved.
blue News reports on the developments in the ticker.
The demonstration has now arrived at Paracelsuspark. "We have arrived at our destination," reports a blue News reader reporter. "The procession was lined with brown felt." But the counter-demonstrators were silenced with slogans.
2.38 p.m.
Police turn "Mass-Voll" away - demonstrators march through the village
2.34 pm
200 people take part in the demonstration
Two hundred people gathered in Einsiedeln SZ on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate "against the right" and the German politician Alice Weidel. Weidel is running for the German chancellorship for the AfD and also lives in Einsiedeln.
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is classified in part as right-wing extremist by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution. "Weidel out" was the message on posters.
2.32 pm
"The mood on site is exuberant"
A rally with a female speaker is now held on the village square. They chant "Nazis out" - on the opposite side of the street, the demonstrators from the counter-demo counter with boos and whistles.
"The atmosphere on the ground is exuberant," reports a blue News reader reporter. There was no sign of an "angry mob", as "Mass Voll" activist Nicolas Rimoldi described the demonstrators to several media outlets.
2.22 pm
Anti-Weidel demonstrators meet "Mass-Voll"
2.12 pm
"Mass-Voll" flies the flag despite demo ban
The demo gets underway. And as announced, the "Mass-Voll" group does not comply with the counter-demonstration ban imposed by the Schwyz cantonal police and is on site in Einsiedeln. The authorities have announced in advance that they will intervene in this case and expel the people concerned from Einsiedeln.
1.42 p.m.
Schwyz cantonal police: "Counter-demo will not be tolerated"
An application for a demonstration under the name "Against the shift to the right" for Saturday, February 22, 2025 has been approved by the district, writes the Schwyz cantonal police in a statement.
Organizers of a counter-demonstration have also been in contact with the district of Einsiedeln and the Schwyz cantonal police. "An application for a counter-demonstration cannot be approved in the current situation," it says. The authorities' reasoning: Two simultaneous demonstrations in the village center of Einsiedeln poses too great a security risk.
"A counter-demonstration in Einsiedeln is therefore not permitted and will not be tolerated by the police," the Kapo continues. Various alternative locations and times were suggested to those involved in the talks, but these were rejected. "Should people from the counter-movement nevertheless plan or hold rallies in Einsiedeln, they will be consistently turned away from Einsiedeln."
Due to the event, major traffic restrictions must be expected in the Einsiedeln area on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday afternoon, a "demonstration against the right" is to take place in Einsiedeln, the home of AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel. The rally will start at 2 pm at the village square, with the route leading along the main street to Paracelsuspark.
The rally, which is taking place one day before the German federal elections, has been approved by the authorities. The Schwyz cantonal police anticipate major traffic restrictions in the Einsiedeln area.
Right-wing groups have called for a counter-demonstration in response to the event. "Mass-Voll" president Nicolas A. Rimoldi has announced a "demo against the left". According to a statement from "Mass-Voll", the Freiheitstrychler will also be present. However, this demonstration has not been approved by the authorities.