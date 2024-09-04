The girl fell from the swing. (symbolic picture) Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A girl (6) fell from a swing in Italy and died. Her mother did not notice the accident at first.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A girl (6) fell from a swing in Italy and died.

Her mother did not notice the accident at first.

Despite all efforts, the child died shortly afterwards in hospital as a result of her serious head injuries. Show more

An accident occurred on Monday in a playground in Villongo, Italy. A six-year-old girl fell from a swing and was hit on the head by the heavy iron frame, as reported by "Rai News".

Her mother, who was also in the playground, did not notice the accident at first. Passers-by alerted the emergency services, who immediately began resuscitation measures. "Paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl for several minutes", according to La Repubblica.

Despite all efforts, the child died shortly afterwards in hospital as a result of her severe head injuries. The little girl would have been seven years old in October. The police have now launched an investigation to determine whether the mother was in breach of her duty of supervision.

The swing that was responsible for the accident has been confiscated. An expert opinion will now clarify whether the play equipment complied with safety regulations. In addition, video footage from a nearby surveillance camera will be analyzed to reconstruct the exact course of the accident. The tragic loss has shaken the community.

A cousin of the girl describes her as a "happy, strong and brave child", reports the newspaper Bergamo Corriere.