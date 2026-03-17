Girls report psychological pressure significantly more often - and are more likely to fall back on their social environment. (symbolic image) Bild: Annette Riedl/dpa/dpa-tmn

Many young people in Switzerland feel good about themselves - and at the same time are under increasing pressure. The new youth study by Pro Juventute shows: Girls and young women in particular are under more pressure.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The majority of young people in Switzerland feel mentally well - at the same time, around one in three of them is often exhausted.

Girls and young women are significantly more stressed than boys.

One in ten young people seek help from AI, with a similar number calling the emergency number 147.

Fears about the future are increasing, as are worries about wars.

Young people with a migration background are under particular pressure.

Social media are rarely the main problem - but they are often difficult to control. Show more

The figures seem reassuring at first: 88% of young people say they feel mentally well and 94% rate their physical health as good.

The new youth study by Pro Juventute, conducted with the Psychiatric University Hospital Zurich, paints a contradictory picture. At the same time, there are clear signs of stress. Around 30 percent of young people often feel tired and exhausted.

For the study, adolescents and young adults aged between 14 and 25 from all over Switzerland were asked in a representative survey how they deal with stress, crises and the media - and how resilient they are.

For the first time, young people were asked whether they resort to artificial intelligence when they are worried. The result: one in ten do so. About the same number as those who call the emergency number 147, Pro Juventute's free, round-the-clock advice service for children and young people in Switzerland.

Concerns about their professional future

At the same time, the use of traditional help has increased, with one in ten young people currently receiving psychotherapeutic treatment and 33% having sought professional support at least once.

School remains the biggest stress factor. Exams, grades and pressure to perform put many young people under pressure. Over a third feel stressed by this, and almost one in two young women.

Worries about their professional future have increased significantly. Around a third of respondents worry about this frequently or very frequently. In the 2024 survey, it was still a quarter. At the same time, the feeling of being able to solve problems on their own is decreasing.

Significant differences between the groups

Global developments are also having a greater impact on the psyche. This is particularly evident in the case of wars: While around 25 percent of young people still felt burdened by this in 2024, the figure is now 40 percent.

The study places this development in a larger context: Young people are growing up in a "perma-crisis", characterized by geopolitical tensions, social polarization and economic uncertainty.

Not all young people are affected in the same way. Girls and young women are much more likely to report psychological stress. They feel exhausted more often, worry more about their future and react more strongly to stress. At the same time, they seek help more often - they turn to specialists three times as often as male respondents.

Young people with a migration background are more stressed

The differences are particularly clear among young people with a migration background. They are more often under pressure - not only at school, but also in their family environment and with regard to their future.

A look at exam stress shows the dimension: 24% state that they suffer from it very frequently - more than twice as many as young people without a migration background.

This is compounded by additional burdens such as financial insecurity and experiences of discrimination. Factors that overlap - and further increase stress levels.

Differentiated picture with social media

A differentiated picture emerges when it comes to media use. Contrary to widespread assumptions, only 18% perceive social media as a direct burden.

At the same time, many also report positive effects: Around a third use social media or games specifically to lighten their mood, and more than half use them to maintain contacts.

However, controlling consumption remains a problem. Around half of young people find it difficult to put their cell phones down. A quarter continue to use digital media despite the negative effects, and one in five classify their own consumption as problematic.