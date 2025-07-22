The issue also concerns blue News readers. "Switzerland is not an open-air museum with bike, camping, noise and free passes for anyone and everyone. Give me back my Switzerland", writes "d-zingg".
And "Emil" thinks: "We want to spend the weekend in the mountains to escape the jukeboxes on our playgrounds late into the night, and now I read that this is already common practice there too. My hair is standing on end."
"Will be banned sooner rather than later"
"Overtourism is becoming more and more of a problem. Unfortunately, values such as decency and consideration are being lost more and more," writes "Realist1970", while "Flaupliki76" is convinced: "It will be banned sooner rather than later - because it just doesn't work that way. Consideration and respect have simply become foreign words."
"Ai-am" writes: "Very soon it will be said that the tourists should go home. The sometimes irrevocable damage they cause is much greater than the little money you could earn from them."
"19DavidD78", on the other hand, understands: "It's understandable that more and more people are moving to the mountains when wild camping is banned almost everywhere in Switzerland. Spending time in nature, whether for recreation or social interaction, is of great importance to many people."
"It's clearly down to the behavior of tourists"
And "Oli" says: "As a Swiss citizen, I am proud of the beauty of my country and want to enjoy it. I live here, pay taxes and work. So I have the right to sleep outside as long as I behave respectfully."
"Franko", however, is divided: "On the one hand, tourism brings money into the coffers, but on the other, a high level of tourism harms nature. Especially when certain tourists don't care about the environment and simply leave their garbage where they have camped in the wild.
He continues: "It's clearly down to the behavior of those tourists who are only interested in their 'nature experience' and don't care about anything else."
