View of the Bietschhorn in Valais: a major glacier collapse occurred there Bild: Keystone/IG UNESCO Aletsch/STR

A glacier and rock collapse near the Bietschhorn has triggered a debris flow in the Lötschental valley. Experts warn of further spontaneous collapses and hiking trails have been closed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major rock and glacier collapse triggered a debris flow in the Lötschental valley

The municipality has closed hiking trails as a precautionary measure

Experts fear further spontaneous collapses due to the melting snow Show more

A major glacier and rock collapse has occurred in the Lötschental in the canton of Valais. The incident occurred on the left slope of the valley in the Kleines Nesthorn/Birchgletscher region above the municipality of Blatten VS.

The event led to a debris flow that spread almost to the valley floor. Both the municipality and the cantonal geologist Raphaël Mayoraz confirmed this to the "Walliser Boten".

It is still unclear what exactly caused the collapse. According to Mayoraz, it is too early to make a connection with thawing permafrost. But one thing is certain: The area is unstable. Locals report that there have been repeated minor movements there in recent years - especially in the warmer months. The authorities are now monitoring the situation more closely.

Closure of hiking trails

As a precautionary measure, the municipality of Blatten has closed several hiking trails in the region. These include the connections from Blatten to the Bietschhorn hut and from Brunnmattä to the Hehstäg/Ried bridge. The closures apply until further notice.

The cantonal Natural Hazards Office has already analyzed the area. The experts came to the conclusion that further spontaneous collapses and debris flows are possible due to the onset of snowmelt above 2500 meters. The existing monitoring system is therefore currently being supplemented with additional measuring points.

Not uncommon in Valais

Glacier collapses like this are not an isolated occurrence in Valais. Similar incidents have occurred repeatedly in recent years. In 2023, for example, a glacier on the Allalinhorn above Saas-Fee broke off and hit a rope team - one man was killed. Unstable ice formations were also discovered on the Weisshorn and Turtmann glaciers, which led to hiking trail closures and intensive monitoring.

Experts blame the rising temperatures in particular for the growing instability. Warming temperatures are causing permafrost soils to thaw deeper than usual, destabilizing rock and ice. Particularly warm weather in spring and summer is therefore considered an additional risk factor.

Experts are currently investigating why such a large collapse occurred in the Lötschental in May.