A major glacier and rock collapse has occurred in the Lötschental in the canton of Valais. The incident occurred on the left slope of the valley in the Kleines Nesthorn/Birchgletscher region above the municipality of Blatten VS.
The event led to a debris flow that spread almost to the valley floor. Both the municipality and the cantonal geologist Raphaël Mayoraz confirmed this to the "Walliser Boten".
It is still unclear what exactly caused the collapse. According to Mayoraz, it is too early to make a connection with thawing permafrost. But one thing is certain: The area is unstable. Locals report that there have been repeated minor movements there in recent years - especially in the warmer months. The authorities are now monitoring the situation more closely.
Closure of hiking trails
As a precautionary measure, the municipality of Blatten has closed several hiking trails in the region. These include the connections from Blatten to the Bietschhorn hut and from Brunnmattä to the Hehstäg/Ried bridge. The closures apply until further notice.
The cantonal Natural Hazards Office has already analyzed the area. The experts came to the conclusion that further spontaneous collapses and debris flows are possible due to the onset of snowmelt above 2500 meters. The existing monitoring system is therefore currently being supplemented with additional measuring points.
Experts blame the rising temperatures in particular for the growing instability. Warming temperatures are causing permafrost soils to thaw deeper than usual, destabilizing rock and ice. Particularly warm weather in spring and summer is therefore considered an additional risk factor.
Experts are currently investigating why such a large collapse occurred in the Lötschental in May.