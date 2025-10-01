A total of 1.4 cubic kilometers of ice melted in 2025. (archive image) Matthias Schrader/AP/dpa

Swiss glaciers continue to shrink: in the summer of 2025, they lost another three percent of their ice. This means that a quarter of the glacier ice will have disappeared in just one decade.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, Swiss glaciers lost 1.4 cubic kilometers of ice - the fourth-largest decline since measurements began.

Since 2000, the volume has shrunk by 30 cubic kilometers and the melting is accelerating.

Without climate protection measures, the glaciers are threatened with almost complete disappearance by 2100. Show more

In the first half of July, the snow reserves from the winter had already been used up and the ice masses began to melt earlier than ever before. This was announced on Wednesday by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos) and the Swiss Commission for Cryospheric Observation (SKK) of the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT).

The cooler weather in July then provided some relief. "The melt was still at an incredibly high level," Matthias Huss, head of Glamos, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. "If it continues like this, it doesn't look good." The result was the fourth-largest glacier retreat since measurements began. Only in the hot summer of 2003 and in 2022 and 2023 did an even greater proportion of the ice melt.

1.4 cubic kilometers less

A total of 1.4 cubic kilometers of ice melted in 2025. This would fill Lake Biel and Lake Hallwil together. As a result, the ice thickness of Claridenfirn GL, Glacier de la Plaine Morte BE and Silvretta Glacier GR, for example, decreased by an average of over two meters. For glaciers in southern Valais, such as the Allalin Glacier or Findel Glacier, the loss was slightly less at just under one meter.

At the end of 2025, Switzerland still had around 45.1 cubic kilometers of glacier ice - 30 cubic kilometers less than in 2000. The glacier melt has accelerated significantly in recent decades, as the Glamos report shows: in the ten years up to 2000, 10 percent of the ice volume was lost, from 2000 to 2010 it was 14 percent, from 2010 to 2020 17 percent and in the last decade (2015 to 2025) already 24 percent.

The room for maneuver is shrinking

"There is still room for maneuver to preserve the glaciers," said Huss. "But it is getting smaller every year." According to Huss, most glaciers in Switzerland will probably have disappeared by the year 2100. "However, the largest glaciers in Switzerland can still be saved," emphasized the researcher.

However, this would require climate measures to be implemented worldwide. According to Huss, without climate protection it is likely that there would be virtually no glacier ice left in Switzerland by 2100.

The mountains are becoming unstable

According to Huss, this is important not only because glacier retreat is changing the Alpine panorama, but also because the water and energy supply is dependent on the glaciers and because natural hazards are linked to them.

This year, the glacier researchers were particularly concerned with the glacier collapse that buried the village of Blatten VS in May as an ice and rock avalanche. "We have repeatedly observed instabilities in recent years. But Blatten was a catastrophic case," said Huss.

"The constantly shrinking glaciers are contributing to the destabilization of the mountains," said the expert.