The man also used the Twint payment app to harass his ex-partner. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 45-year-old man from Glarus harassed his ex-girlfriend from St. Gallen with messages and calls over a period of several months. The public prosecutor has now convicted him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from the canton of Glarus massively harassed his ex-partner via various platforms, including Twint, after their break-up in 2023.

Between August and September 2023, he sent over 100 abusive messages and made 154 anonymous calls.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine and a fine. The penalty order is not yet legally binding. Show more

A man from the canton of Glarus harassed his former partner from St. Gallen over a long period of time. After their separation in 2023, the 45-year-old began harassing the 48-year-old woman with a flood of messages and phone calls. The public prosecutor's office has now issued a penalty order against him, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the summary penalty order, the harassment began after the woman blocked the man on WhatsApp. He then used Facebook to make contact under a different name. Within two weeks, he sent her nine messages and tried to reach her 39 times by audio or video call. But that was not all: the man also contacted his ex-partner via the payment app Twint.

Between August 11 and September 13, 2023, the accused sent at least 100 messages via Twint. These contained not only attempts to make contact, but also offensive content. He insulted the woman with derogatory terms and made 154 anonymous calls to harass her further.

Sentenced to a fine

The repeated attempts to make contact led to the woman feeling increasingly harassed. The public prosecutor's office established that the man deliberately misused a telecommunications system to worry the woman.

The 48-year-old woman filed a criminal complaint at the end of September 2023, whereupon the public prosecutor's office found the man guilty of multiple verbal abuse and misuse of a telecommunications system.

The 45-year-old was sentenced to a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 50 each, which he only has to pay if he reoffends within two years. In addition, he must pay a fine of 200 francs and procedural costs of around 570 francs. However, the penalty order is not yet legally binding.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.