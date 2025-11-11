Dani's Pneuhaus in Bilten GL is bankrupt. Screenshot Google Maps

The end of Dani's Pneuhaus comes at the worst possible time: while the winter tire season is in full swing, customers in the Glarus region are worried about their stored tires.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dani's Pneuhaus in Bilten has been officially bankrupt since October 20 - customers often found out too late.

Numerous tires were still in the workshop; the bankruptcy office manages the stocks and decides on requests for surrender.

Those affected report a lack of communication and chaotic collection dates - many still don't know where their tires have disappeared to. Show more

The timing could hardly have been more unfavorable: While the tire changing season is starting all over the country, a local business in Bilten GL is closing down. On October 20, the cantonal court of Glarus declared Dani's Pneuhaus GmbH bankrupt - with consequences for numerous motorists who store their winter tires there.

Owner Daniel Eberle, who had run the Pneuhaus since 2011, said goodbye shortly afterwards in an emotional Facebook post. He had fought to the end, he wrote, but health reasons had made it impossible to continue running the business. The post was deleted just a short time later.

Some customers found out about the closure late. One customer told "Glarner Nachrichten" that he received a tire change appointment the day after the bankruptcy was declared - personally confirmed by the owner. "He said he would take care of my tires," the man recalls. After that, however, all attempts to contact him came to nothing. Repeated phone calls had brought nothing.

It was only days later that it became clear that the company was no longer able to work at the time of his appointment. "Making new appointments even though the business is closed - that's not right," he says looking back. Other people affected also report online that they were unaware of the closure until a notice was posted on the door.

No response from the operator

He later got his own tires back via his leasing provider. But according to his own observations, there were many more tires in the garage.

When asked by "Glarner Nachrichten", the bankruptcy office confirmed that the proceedings were in the inventory phase. Anyone with a claim to stored items can apply for them to be handed over - either directly to the office or to the appointed administration. How many tires are affected and what their total value is remains unclear for the time being.

Owner Eberle does not respond to media inquiries. The Pneuhaus website is still online.