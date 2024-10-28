The planned measure would not have saved the canton any money. (symbolic image) sda

The canton of Glarus wanted to save money by releasing criminals from minor detention. A report reveals that this does not save any money at all. The measure has now been scrapped.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Glarus planned to save money by releasing offenders from "minor custody".

A report revealed that this would not save any money at all.

Now the measure has been canceled. Show more

The canton of Glarus hit the headlines at the weekend when a planned savings measure in its own savings package was revealed to be flawed. The measure envisaged releasing offenders from so-called "minor custody" in order to save costs.

However, a report in theGlarner Nachrichtennewspaper drew the government's attention to the fact that this measure did not represent any real savings. This is because offenders should only be released earlier if this is "justifiable for security reasons" and if the "course of events is favorable". But this is already the case today. The Glarner Nachrichten then commented: "Either Glarus criminals are serving too long or they are being released too early."

The "Glarner Nachrichten" report led to the government quickly withdrawing the measure. The canton's media officer, Roland Wermelinger, explained that the release of offenders could not be actively controlled by the canton and that the measure was merely a determination of possible budget relief. The error in communication was the result of an "unfortunate chain of misunderstandings in the administration".

Savings package already caused displeasure

Point C.50, in which the measure was listed, has since been deleted from the savings program.

The savings package of the Canton of Glarus, which was presented in October, has already caused a great deal of resentment. In particular, the planned closure of the Glarus sports school and savings on home births were met with criticism. However, many of the proposed measures still have to be approved by the cantonal council or the cantonal assembly.