Starting with the 2026/27 winter season, skiing in Braunwald will be a thing of the past. After years of heavy losses, the ski lift operators are pulling the plug. Vacation home owners, in particular, are very upset.

Here's what it's all about Braunwald Ski Lift Company is discontinuing its alpine skiing operations.

Most recently, the company has been posting annual losses of 1 to 1.5 million Swiss francs.

Vacation home owners feel overlooked, while hotel owners are more understanding Summary created with

In Braunwald, GL, the ski lifts are ceasing operations. Starting with the upcoming winter season, only the Hüttenberg–Grotzenbühl gondola will remain in operation for winter hikers.

For this car-free mountain village at 1,300 meters, this is a major blow. The financial situation of the ski lifts has been strained for years. Most recently losses ranged between 1 and 1.5 million Swiss francs per year.

The board of directors said the company had ended up “in intensive care.” Now it is taking action.

Vacation home owners are upset

The frustration is particularly high among out-of-town property owners. “We are very surprised and also offended,” says association president Andreas Stehrenberger in an interview with the "Glarner Nachrichten".

Many members had bought shares, purchased season tickets, and lost money during the restructuring. They had gone to great lengths to save the ski lifts. Now that trust is gone.

Stehrenberger also criticizes the fact that her concerns were hardly taken into account during the development of the new plan.

Hoteliers Show Understanding

The hotel industry is striking a much more conciliatory tone. Nadja and Patric Vogel of the Märchenhotel regret the decision, but are taking a firm stance against the “Blick," they stand behind the mountain railways. Although there have already been cancellations, the economic impact of the ski ban is manageable.

February is no longer as busy as it used to be. As a result, many businesses have been offering year-round activities for some time now. Other hotels also plan to attract guests in the winter with snowshoeing, sledding, and cross-country skiing.