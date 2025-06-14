Glarus The municipality of Glarus has a spending problem. Image: Keystone In front of the entrance to the Buchholz gymnasium, voters are greeted by the Harmoniemusik Glarus. Image: blue News Municipal president Peter Aebli leads through the municipal assembly. Image: blue News Glarus The municipality of Glarus has a spending problem. Image: Keystone In front of the entrance to the Buchholz gymnasium, voters are greeted by the Harmoniemusik Glarus. Image: blue News Municipal president Peter Aebli leads through the municipal assembly. Image: blue News

The ski lift and pubs in Glarus are on the brink of collapse. The municipality is making savings, the population is engaged in debate. The municipal assembly shows that democracy also means wrestling together.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Glarus is planning drastic cost-cutting measures, including the sale of restaurants and the privatization of allotment gardens.

At the municipal assembly, citizens expressed their displeasure at the lack of consultation, unclear communication and the high-handedness of the municipal council.

Despite resistance, the mayor emphasized the need for further savings - but the municipal council failed with some of its proposals. Show more

The Harmoniemusik Glarus plays Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from the Disney classic "The Lion King" in front of the entrance. It is unlikely that the song was chosen deliberately - as a kind of motto for the evening ahead.

But it is certainly symbolic: at the very least, the relationship between the municipal council and the population could do with a little harmony boost.

The initial situation: the municipality of Glarus has to make savings. The financial situation is so serious that the municipal council was forced to introduce a drastic savings program in March. The aim is to spend four million francs less each year.

The Dreieck ski lift is to be sold or dismantled. A total of six village and mountain inns are to be transferred to private owners. The same applies to the allotment gardens: if they cannot be sold, they will be closed. The Ygruben swimming pool can only be operated this summer because the Glarner Gemeinnützige foundation has provided a deficit guarantee of CHF 150,000. The municipality can no longer cover the costs.

Request for an "extraordinary donation"

The budget discussion is actually scheduled for the municipal assembly in November. The agenda items on Friday revolve around the approval of annual accounts, property sales and a change to the zoning plan. But the imaginary red pencil hangs like a dark shadow over the Buchholz gymnasium.

And so almost all the requests to speak revolved around municipal finances. One voter demanded an "extraordinary donation" of one million francs to the municipality from Glarus Technical Services, which operates as an independent public-law institution and made a high profit in the previous year. One Glarus resident "does not want to accept that the municipal council is making arbitrary cuts.

Another citizen criticized the lack of communication in advance, while another was annoyed by the timing between two municipal meetings: "If this becomes standard practice, I wonder why we approve a budget at all." And after the next speaker argues along the same lines, municipal president Peter Aebli (FDP) interjects: "We are discussing the 2024 annual accounts today, not the 2025 budget."

"Popularity was not a criterion"

But even Aebli cannot avoid justifying the savings program in his speech at the beginning of the meeting. The trigger was the rejected tax increase last fall. He makes it clear: "Saving also means stepping on the brakes - without hesitation."

They were aware that various measures would meet with criticism. For each individual case, the municipal council weighed up the costs and benefits as well as a possible loss of attractiveness. "Popularity was not a criterion," says Aebli.

However, it is also clear that the current cost-cutting measures will not be enough to present a balanced account by 2027. "This will also require tax increases," says Aebli, announcing the next piece of good news.

Municipal council fails with proposals

The fact that the mood is tense is also evident in the votes. In the case of two sales of building land, the municipal assembly follows proposals from the population - and rejects the municipal council.

At least there is agreement that the administration should be streamlined. A reduction of around CHF 250,000 in personnel costs is planned. Although this is to be achieved through natural fluctuation wherever possible, it will inevitably result in redundancies. Or as Peter Aebli puts it: "It will be chroose."

It will probably take a few more municipal meetings before calm returns to Glarus. But if this evening between factual analysis and palpable concern for the future of the municipality has shown one thing, it is that austerity policy does not work without participation.

It is no prophet to predict heated discussions at the budget meeting in the fall. However, collective bargaining in difficult times is also an expression of democracy in action.

